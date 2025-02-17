Valentine’s night was all about love, passion, and maybe a little too much wine. But now that the romance has faded, you suddenly realise, you forgot to use protection.

Maybe it was the heat of the moment, maybe it was accidental, or maybe you just assumed everything would be fine. Either way, the morning after can bring anxiety, regret, and a lot of “what now?” questions.

First things first: don’t panic. There are steps you can take to handle this situation like a pro. If you’re worried about an unplanned pregnancy, STDs, or just peace of mind, this guide will walk you through everything you need to do next.

1. Take a deep breath, then take action

Before you spiral into a full-blown panic attack, remember that there are solutions. Forgetting protection happens more often than people admit, and you can still take control of the situation. The key is to act quickly and responsibly.

Ask yourself these questions:

Was this a one-time mistake or a repeated habit?

Are you worried about pregnancy, STDs, or both?

Did you and your partner discuss protection beforehand?

Now that you’re thinking clearly, let’s go over the most important steps.