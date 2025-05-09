5 simple makeup hacks for people who hate makeup

Not everyone has the energy to “beat their face” every morning like they’re heading to a wedding. For some of us, makeup feels like a chore.

The blending, the contouring, the 100-step YouTube tutorials, who has that kind of time or patience?

If you're one of those people who side-eye foundation bottles or see makeup brushes and look confused, this one’s for you. Maybe your skin is too sensitive, maybe you're always rushing out the door, maybe you just prefer the natural look, or maybe you don’t even know how to do your own makeup.

Whatever the reason, you can still look fresh, polished, and alive, without needing a full glam squad.

These lazy-girl-approved hacks are for everyday ladies who want to look put-together without actually trying too hard. Call it makeup without the makeup stress. Just simple tricks to help you glow without feeling like you’re auditioning for the red carpet.

1. Lip balm + brow brush

You don’t need to draw full brows to look alive. Just take a clean spoolie brush or a toothbrush, and brush your brows upward. Then, swipe a bit of edge control wax or lip balm over them to hold them in place.

The result? You look instantly more awake and groomed, and it takes literally 15 seconds. No brow pencil, no drama, just your real brows, but upgraded.

2. Use red lipstick as a quick concealer base

If you’ve got dark under-eyes and you're not into full concealer blending, dab a tiny amount of red lipstick under your eyes before applying a bit of foundation or powder.

The red neutralises the dark tones, and your face looks brighter, with way less product. Just don’t go overboard, or you'll look like you got punched.

3. Get a tinted moisturiser or BB cream

Foundation can feel heavy, especially in Nigeria’s heat. Instead, get a BB cream or tinted moisturiser that hydrates your skin and gives you just enough coverage to even out your complexion.

4. Lip gloss

If there’s one thing you should always have in your bag, it’s clear or tinted lip gloss. Even when you’re bare-faced, adding gloss instantly ups your look.

Throw on some gloss, slick back your edges, and boom, you’re suddenly giving “soft babe” without even trying.

Pro tip: You can also dab a little gloss on your cheeks for a dewy glow. Yes, your lip gloss just became your highlighter. You’re welcome.

5. Baby powder as setting powder

This is an old-school trick that's resurfacing. Baby powder absorbs oil, sets light makeup, and gives a matte finish. This is especially useful in our humid environment.