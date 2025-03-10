If you live in Nigeria, you probably know at least one person who has japa’d (relocated abroad) or is planning to. But here’s the thing, not everyone announces their exit plans. Some people keep it a top-secret mission, only revealing it after they have safely landed in Canada, the UK, or some visa-free island in the Caribbean.

You might have been texting your friend on a Monday, only for them to post a picture of Heathrow Airport on Thursday with the caption, “New beginnings.” Just like that, they’ve escaped without even telling you goodbye. Why do people do this? Some fear village people, visa wahala, or unnecessary drama. Others just don’t want any distractions before they leave. But if you’re observant, there are clear signs that your friend is about to japa and won’t tell you. Watch out for these five clues.

1. They suddenly start “ghosting” you Your once chatty and always-available friend is now harder to reach. They take forever to reply to messages, ignore phone calls, and keep giving excuses like, “I’ve been really busy o.” This is because they are spending all their time preparing for their big move, filling out visa forms, job applications, accommodation searches, and possibly selling their belongings on Jiji. They don’t want to let anything slip, so they distance themselves before you start asking too many questions. If your friend was always the life of the party but is now MIA, they might be planning a silent exit. 2. They start selling off their stuff discreetly

One day, you randomly see them post on WhatsApp, “Who needs a slightly used microwave? 25k only.” Next, they’re selling their TV, blender, or even their car at ridiculously cheap prices. You ask them why they're selling everything and they give vague responses like, “I just need to declutter.” But let’s be honest, who randomly declutters their whole life? If your friend is selling their belongings but not buying new ones, that’s a major red flag. They are liquidating their assets before disappearing.

3. They are weirdly interested in your plans for the future Another sign is when your friend starts asking deep questions like: “If you had the chance to leave Nigeria today, would you take it?”

“Would you ever consider moving to Canada?”

“What would you do if I suddenly left the country?” At first, it seems like an innocent conversation, but in reality, they are trying to see if you’ll notice their strange behaviour or react suspiciously. They may also be testing the waters to see if you’re planning to japa too. If you answer, “Abeg, I no get money for japa”, they might feel relieved and keep their own plans secret. 4. They start talking about “better opportunities” abroad If your friend suddenly becomes a global relocation ambassador, talking about how life is better in the UK, Canada, or Australia, they are probably preparing to leave. They start hyping other countries and saying things like: “My cousin in Canada said life is just so peaceful there.” Or, “Nigeria is finished. If you get a chance to leave, don’t think twice.” At this point, they are mentally checked out of Nigeria. Their words may sound casual, but deep down, they have already secured their visa and are counting the days till departure. 5. They start avoiding long-term plans in Nigeria If your friend used to talk about starting a business, getting a new job, or renting a new apartment but suddenly goes quiet on these plans, be suspicious. You invite them to a wedding in December, and they say, “Let’s see how things go.”

You suggest a joint business venture, and they say they’re not sure. These are all code words for “I won’t be around much longer.” They don’t want to commit to anything because they know they are leaving soon.

Even if you miss all the signs, you will eventually find out when they drop that airport picture with the classic caption: “And just like that…” “New beginnings.” “God did!”