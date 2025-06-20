Typhoid isn’t your regular fever . It’s serious, stubborn, and draining, and if you've ever had it, you know recovery doesn’t happen overnight. Let’s talk about the clear signs your body is recovering and the red flags that might mean it’s not.

First, a quick recap: What exactly is typhoid? Typhoid fever is caused by the Salmonella typhi bacteria, often through contaminated food or water. It affects your intestines first, but the symptoms spread throughout your whole body. Common signs include: High, prolonged fever

Abdominal pain or swelling

Diarrhoea or constipation

Headache and body aches

Fatigue and weakness

Loss of appetite Treatment usually involves antibiotics, hydration, and lots of rest. But recovery can take several weeks, and symptoms sometimes come and go.

How to know you’re recovering from typhoid

1. Your fever has finally gone down The most obvious sign? Your body temperature starts returning to normal. Typhoid fevers can go as high as 39–40°C. If you’ve been fever-free for 48–72 hours without medication, it’s a strong sign your body is fighting off the bacteria. 2. You’re regaining your appetite

Typhoid messes with your gut, so eating is often the last thing on your mind. One of the first recovery signs is when you suddenly feel like eating again. 3. Energy levels start to come back That overwhelming tiredness begins to fade. You might still feel weak, but you’re no longer glued to the bed. If you can sit up, walk around, or do basic tasks without feeling like you’ll collapse, you're on your way. 4. Your stomach is settling Abdominal pain and bloating begin to ease. If you were having diarrhoea or constipation, things start returning to your normal bowel rhythm. Gas, cramps, or nausea are reduced significantly. 5. Your skin and eyes look less dull Typhoid often leaves people looking pale, yellowish, or drained. As you heal, your skin and eyes regain brightness, and your face slowly stops looking “sick.” 6. You’re sleeping better at night

Insomnia or restless sleep is common with high fevers and discomfort. As symptoms reduce, your sleep becomes deeper and more restorative. 7. Medical tests are coming back negative In some cases, a follow-up blood or stool test may show the bacteria have cleared from your system, confirming what your body has already been telling you.

But be careful, these are not signs of recovery Typhoid can be sneaky. Sometimes, symptoms appear to fade but then come back worse, especially if treatment wasn’t completed properly. Watch out for: Fever returning after a few normal days

Sudden abdominal pain or fresh diarrhoea

Feeling dizzy or faint

Unexplained body weakness

New skin rashes or bleeding gums If you notice any of these, go back to the hospital. Relapses are common if the bacteria isn’t fully cleared, especially if antibiotics were stopped too soon.

How to support a full recovery Once you start feeling better, don’t rush back into regular life. Here’s how to protect your healing process: 1. Eat light, nutrient-rich meals

Eat nutrient-rich meals