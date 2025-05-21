Malaria is so common in Nigeria, that many of us don’t even flinch when we feel the symptoms—body weakness, fever, chills, and that pounding headache that makes you want to lie down and forget the world.
Nigeria alone accounts for about 27% of global malaria cases, according to the World Health Organization. That’s huge.
But what causes this stubborn illness to keep hitting us? It’s the female Anopheles mosquito, which thrives in our warm climate, especially during the rainy season when stagnant water is everywhere.
Add in poor sanitation and inconsistent healthcare access, and you’ve got a breeding ground for malaria.
Now, while pharmaceutical drugs are the go-to for treatment, many Nigerians are turning back to our roots, literally. Let’s talk about Nigerian herbs that have been acclaimed to clear malaria faster than over-the-counter meds.
1. Dogonyaro (Neem leaves)
Let’s start with the king of all malaria herbs: Dogonyaro, also known as neem. Your mum has forced you to drink the bitter tea at least once.
Dogonyaro contains natural antimalarial compounds that help reduce fever, fight parasites in the bloodstream, and detox the body. Simply boil the leaves, drink the water twice daily, and you’ll feel better within two to three days.
Not only does it help with malaria, but it also boosts your immunity, preventing reoccurrence.
2. Bitter leaf
Bitter leaf is popular in soups, but the real healing power comes when you squeeze out the juice or boil the leaves to drink.
The health benefits of bitter leaf are amazing! Studies have shown that bitter leaf contains vernonioside, a compound effective in reducing malaria parasites. It’s also a good option if you hate strong smells. Unlike Dogonyaro, bitter leaf has a milder scent.
For best results, take half a glass of the juice morning and night for three days. Yes, it’s bitter, but like our mothers always say, “na bitter thing dey cure disease.”
3. Lemongrass
Lemongrass is loved for its sweet aroma and natural fever-reducing properties.
It’s a herb that works great for children and adults alike.
To use, boil a handful of lemongrass with some ginger and drink it like tea. You can also inhale the steam to reduce chills and headaches. It’s a favorite in many homes because it soothes the system and helps you sleep, which is very important when fighting malaria.
4. Scent leaf
Popularly called Nchuanwu or Efirin, scent leaf isn’t just for pepper soup. It’s packed with antimicrobial and antimalarial agents. Researchers from the University of Ibadan have confirmed that it has parasite-fighting properties that make it effective for early-stage malaria treatment.
Boil a handful with garlic and ginger, drink the water warm, and you’ll feel energy returning like magic.
5. Guava leaves
Yes, the same guava tree that gives you sweet fruit can also help fight malaria. Guava leaves, especially the fresh young ones, are rich in flavonoids and essential oils that have proven antimalarial effects. In many parts of southern Nigeria, traditional healers use them as part of a herbal combo to reduce fever and flush out malaria parasites.
To use, wash a few fresh leaves thoroughly, boil with lemongrass and lime peel, and drink the concoction twice daily. It may not taste like juice, but it works wonders for fever, weakness, and those pounding headaches. You can even chew the leaves raw if you’re brave enough.
READ MORE: Detox your body system with these 5 traditional Nigerian herbs
Disclaimer: See a doctor if symptoms persist. Some herbs may not be suitable for everyone.