Malaria is so common in Nigeria, that many of us don’t even flinch when we feel the symptoms—body weakness, fever, chills, and that pounding headache that makes you want to lie down and forget the world.

Nigeria alone accounts for about 27% of global malaria cases, according to the World Health Organization. That’s huge.

But what causes this stubborn illness to keep hitting us? It’s the female Anopheles mosquito, which thrives in our warm climate, especially during the rainy season when stagnant water is everywhere.

Add in poor sanitation and inconsistent healthcare access, and you’ve got a breeding ground for malaria.

Now, while pharmaceutical drugs are the go-to for treatment, many Nigerians are turning back to our roots, literally. Let’s talk about Nigerian herbs that have been acclaimed to clear malaria faster than over-the-counter meds.