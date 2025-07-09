In Nigeria, where access to safe drinking water isn't always guaranteed, it’s important to know when your water could be doing more harm than good. Whether you’re drinking sachet water, borehole water, or from a home filtration system, not all water is safe. In fact, contaminated water can lead to serious health issues like cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, and even long-term organ damage. So, how can you tell if your water isn't safe to drink? Here are five warning signs to look out for: 1. Strange colour

Safe drinking water should be completely clear. If your water has any sort of colour, like brown, yellow, or even a faint green or cloudy tint, it could be contaminated with dirt, rust, algae, or chemicals. Brownish or yellow water might indicate the presence of iron, manganese, or rust from corroded pipes. Cloudiness can also be a sign of bacterial growth.

Contaminated water [Tiktok]

If your water isn’t crystal clear, don’t drink it.

2. Weird smell Water shouldn’t have a strong smell. If it smells like chlorine, rotten eggs, fish, or even metal, something’s wrong. A strong bleach or chlorine smell might mean excessive chemical treatment, while a rotten egg smell usually indicates hydrogen sulfide, a gas produced by bacteria. A metallic odour might be a sign of lead or other heavy metals in your water. If your nose is wrinkling, don’t risk drinking it. 3. Funny taste Good water should taste like nothing. So if it tastes salty, bitter, metallic, or like bleach, take that as a red flag.

Good water should taste like nothing [Alamy]

A salty taste could mean there’s too much sodium or chloride. A metallic taste could be due to iron, copper, or zinc. Just watch out for any weird taste.

4. Particles floating inside This one’s easy to spot. If you see sand, sediment, or any particles floating in your water, it’s likely unfiltered or contaminated. Sometimes, these particles can carry harmful bacteria or chemicals that can cause illness. Even if the water looks clean otherwise, don’t drink it if there’s anything inside that shouldn’t be there.

Don’t drink it if there’s anything inside that shouldn’t be there [EPAWater]

5. It makes you sick If you start experiencing stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, or other digestive issues shortly after drinking water from a particular source, your body might be reacting to contaminated water. Waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid are still common in parts of Nigeria due to unsafe drinking water . If multiple people in a household fall ill, it’s even more likely the water is to blame.