Do you feel itchy and uncomfortable in your most sensitive parts after sex? It may not be an STI or poor hygiene. It could be something far rarer: a sperm allergy. Yes, sperm allergies are real, and though they’re rare, they can make sex painful or even a medically risky experience for some women. This condition is known medically as seminal plasma hypersensitivity, and it often goes undiagnosed because people don’t even know it exists.

What Is Semen Allergy?

What exactly is a sperm allergy? [UNCHealthTalk]

Semen allergy is a reaction to certain proteins found in a man’s semen . These proteins exist not just in the sperm itself, but in the entire fluid, which is why the official name for the condition is seminal plasma hypersensitivity. When a woman’s immune system comes in contact with these proteins, it may mistakenly see them as dangerous invaders, triggering an allergic reaction .

It’s similar to how some people react to foods like peanuts or seafood. These reactions can range from mild irritation to severe symptoms like: Itching or burning

Redness and swelling in the vaginal area

Hives or rashes

Breathing difficulty

In extreme cases, anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening reaction

Semen Allergy Symptoms This is where things get tricky, because the symptoms often mimic other common vaginal issues like yeast infections , UTIs, or STIs . That’s why many women are misdiagnosed and may spend months treating the wrong condition. Here’s what to look out for, especially if it happens after unprotected sex: Itching or a burning sensation in the vagina

Swelling or redness within minutes or hours

Vaginal rash, hives, or discomfort

Symptoms that ease when condoms are used or when there's no ejaculation

If these symptoms occur repeatedly after sex with the same partner and disappear when condoms are used, it might be a clue that semen is the trigger.

Can you be allergic to just one person’s sperm? Surprisingly, yes. In many cases, the allergic reaction is partner-specific, meaning a woman may react to one man’s seminal fluid but not to another’s.

Some women are allergic to their partner's sperm [ebony]

That’s because each man’s seminal fluid contains different protein structures, much like how one person can be allergic to cat hair but not dog hair. This is why the condition can be so confusing, even for doctors. Who is at risk? Sperm allergy is more likely in women who already have other types of allergies, such as food allergies , eczema, asthma or hay fever. It also tends to show up more in women in their 20s and 30s, particularly those who haven’t had frequent exposure to semen, such as virgins, newlyweds, or those having sex again after a long time. How is it diagnosed? There’s no self-test or drugstore kit for this. Diagnosis usually involves: A full medical and sexual history

Ruling out STIs, yeast infections, and bacterial vaginosis

Sometimes, a skin prick test using the partner’s semen under close medical supervision A doctor may also ask you to try sex with and without a condom to see if symptoms change. If the reaction happens without a condom but disappears with one, that’s a big clue. What are the treatment options? The good news is that sperm allergy is manageable. Treatment depends on how severe the symptoms are and whether the couple wants to have children. Here are some options: 1. Condoms

Condom

The easiest and most common way to avoid a reaction is by preventing direct contact with semen. Condoms are usually very effective in this case. 2. Allergy desensitisation For women who want to conceive or prefer not to use condoms, doctors can perform desensitisation therapy. This involves introducing small, diluted amounts of semen into the vagina over time to build tolerance. It must be done in a medical setting. 3. Sperm washing (for fertility) For couples trying to get pregnant, sperm washing can be done. The seminal fluid (which causes the reaction) is removed, leaving just the sperm. This washed sperm is then used for artificial insemination. 4. Antihistamines or medications

Some medication can help reduce or block the reaction [TetraImages/Getty Images]