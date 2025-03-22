Runway Revolution: The Best Fashion Shows and Trends from Moscow Fashion Week 2025

Moscow Fashion Week 2025 was a spectacle of bold creativity, cultural heritage, and cutting-edge designs. From established names to emerging designers, the runway was a melting pot of experimental silhouettes, avant-garde concepts, and a celebration of Russian and international fashion identities. If you missed it, here’s a deep dive into the most unforgettable collections and the trends shaping the industry this season.

Showstoppers: The Best Fashion Shows at Moscow Fashion Week 2025 1. Moscow Art Industrial Institute – A Dream in Motion The Moscow Art Industrial Institute set the stage for a collection that blurred the lines between history, mythology, and modern-day fashion. Inspired by Bulgakov’s Margarita, the collection transported us into a world of fantasy with chiton-inspired dresses, scarab-shaped accessories, and an elegant mix of translucent stoles and voluminous coats. The craftsmanship and storytelling were nothing short of cinematic, making it one of the standout presentations of the season.

2. NOVIKOVA DSGN – A Tribute to Angels If divine intervention had a fashion equivalent, it would be the “Angels” collection by NOVIKOVA DSGN. The outerwear brand known for its machine embroidery and digital printing took inspiration from celestial beings, bringing to life coats and trench coats adorned with embroidered roses, white lilies, and artistic floral buttons. The combination of dark blue, light blue, and pastel hues created a collection that felt ethereal yet powerful.

3. LURVIN – Nostalgia with a Modern Edge LURVIN’s “Memories” collection was an ode to childhood and Russian nature, but with a modern twist. Designer Natalia Podlesnykh wove together rustic traditions and contemporary design elements, using embroidered florals, knitted details, and vibrant hues of carrot, blue, and red. The collection struck a balance between sentimentality and forward-thinking fashion, making it a must-see on the runway.

4. Vereja – The Magic of Window Frames Vereja, a brand celebrated for its reimagination of Russian folklore, returned to Moscow Fashion Week with a collection inspired by the intricate carvings of traditional window frames. The designs played with upcycled fabrics, creating garments with handcrafted knitted patterns and dark gothic undertones. The collection also introduced the brand’s first use of black, adding an unexpected but welcomed edge to its usual whimsical aesthetic.

5. AMMONIT – The Art of Luxury and Craftsmanship Premium womenswear brand AMMONIT brought a masterclass in textile craftsmanship. From flowing cashmere coats to structured wool jackets and silk dresses, the collection showcased the elegance of Russian design. Inspired by nature, the palette reflected sandy tones, pearlescent hues, and rich earthy colors. This collection reaffirmed that true luxury lies in craftsmanship and timeless design.

Trends from the Moscow Fashion Week Runway This season, designers experimented with nostalgia, spirituality, and cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of modern fashion. Here are some of the most dominant trends from the runway:

1. Storytelling Through Fashion From Moscow Art Industrial Institute’s narrative-driven collection to Vereja’s folklore-inspired designs, fashion is no longer just about aesthetics, it’s about telling stories. Designers are diving deep into history, mythology, and personal memories to create collections that resonate on an emotional level. 2. Embroidery and Handcrafted Details The runway was filled with intricate embroidery, floral motifs, and handcrafted embellishments. Whether it was NOVIKOVA DSGN’s angelic coats or LURVIN’s hand-knitted florals, designers leaned into craftsmanship to bring their visions to life.

3. Sustainable and Upcycled Fashion Vereja’s use of repurposed fabrics and BLNDVSN’s exploration of historical and military elements in streetwear highlighted the increasing focus on sustainability. Fashion brands are rethinking production processes, favoring upcycling, natural fabrics, and zero-waste techniques. 4. Oversized Silhouettes & Layering Voluminous coats, oversized blazers, and dramatic layering were seen across multiple shows. This trend not only provides functionality but also adds a theatrical element to everyday wear.

5. Cultural Heritage Meets Modernity Several designers, including ASLP Dagestan and Les Noms, paid homage to traditional attire and historical craftsmanship while incorporating contemporary silhouettes and textiles. This fusion of past and present is redefining Russian and global fashion.