Ridima's Campus Clutch Tour: The Fintech Movement Sweeping Nigeria

Ridima, Nigeria’s fastest-growing fintech platform, is making its presence felt across the nation’s universities with its high-energy Campus Clutch Tour. This isn't a traditional marketing campaign; it's a full-blown movement designed to build a direct and lasting connection with Gen Z.

The tour's mission is clear: Build Awareness: Highlight Ridima’s core services—fast and secure trading of gift cards, crypto, and airtime/data top-ups.

Drive Onboarding: Attract new student users who are looking for a trusted, efficient fintech partner.

Foster Community: Promote Ridima's culture of trust, speed, and value, establishing it as the go-to campus brand.

"This tour is about showing students that fintech can be fun, fast, and built just for them," said a Ridima representative. "We're not just an app; we're a partner in their hustle."

A Trailblazing Start: The Tour's High-Energy Stops

The Ridima Campus Clutch has already generated massive buzz at its first two stops, setting the stage for an unforgettable campaign.

University of Ibadan (UI): On June 14, 2025, over 1,000 students were engaged in a lively activation. The event featured celebrity MCs, local TikTok influencers, and a special collaboration with Comic Con that boosted visibility and excitement.

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT): The momentum continued on July 25, 2025, with an equally impressive turnout of 700+ students. The UNIPORT event was a hive of activity, featuring popular student creators and tour partners like Engy.

What to Expect at a Campus Clutch Event

Each tour stop transforms a campus into a dynamic Ridima Zone, offering a blend of entertainment, education, and valuable prizes. The highlight reel includes: Games and Giveaways: Students can participate in exciting games like bottle flips and speed challenges to win prizes.

Raffle Draws: On-the-spot raffles give students the chance to win big.

Freebies: A wide range of branded merchandise, including power banks, fans, water bottles, and jotters.

Live Demos: Quick, engaging sessions on how to use Ridima to trade, fund wallets, and cash out instantly.

Social Buzz: Live social media contests and engaging content created by on-ground student influencers.

The tour is powered by strong collaborations with partners like Nexal Gaming, and student union governments, all working to make each event a success.

Where to Next?

The Ridima Campus Clutch is far from over. The tour is set to bring the excitement to even more major institutions, with upcoming stops planned for: University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Students at these schools and beyond are encouraged to get ready. The best way to prepare is to download the Ridima app , follow @myridima on Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation using #RidimaOnCampus.