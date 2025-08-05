Pulse logo
Ridima's Campus Clutch Tour: The Fintech Movement Sweeping Nigeria

05 August 2025 at 10:03
Ridima, Nigeria’s fastest-growing fintech platform, is making its presence felt across the nation’s universities with its high-energy Campus Clutch Tour. This isn't a traditional marketing campaign; it's a full-blown movement designed to build a direct and lasting connection with Gen Z.

The tour's mission is clear:

  • Build Awareness: Highlight Ridima’s core services—fast and secure trading of gift cards, crypto, and airtime/data top-ups.

  • Drive Onboarding: Attract new student users who are looking for a trusted, efficient fintech partner.

  • Foster Community: Promote Ridima's culture of trust, speed, and value, establishing it as the go-to campus brand.

"This tour is about showing students that fintech can be fun, fast, and built just for them," said a Ridima representative. "We're not just an app; we're a partner in their hustle."

A Trailblazing Start: The Tour's High-Energy Stops

The Ridima Campus Clutch has already generated massive buzz at its first two stops, setting the stage for an unforgettable campaign.

  • University of Ibadan (UI): On June 14, 2025, over 1,000 students were engaged in a lively activation. The event featured celebrity MCs, local TikTok influencers, and a special collaboration with Comic Con that boosted visibility and excitement.

  • University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT): The momentum continued on July 25, 2025, with an equally impressive turnout of 700+ students. The UNIPORT event was a hive of activity, featuring popular student creators and tour partners like Engy.

What to Expect at a Campus Clutch Event

Each tour stop transforms a campus into a dynamic Ridima Zone, offering a blend of entertainment, education, and valuable prizes. The highlight reel includes:

  • Games and Giveaways: Students can participate in exciting games like bottle flips and speed challenges to win prizes.

  • Raffle Draws: On-the-spot raffles give students the chance to win big.

  • Freebies: A wide range of branded merchandise, including power banks, fans, water bottles, and jotters.

  • Live Demos: Quick, engaging sessions on how to use Ridima to trade, fund wallets, and cash out instantly.

  • Social Buzz: Live social media contests and engaging content created by on-ground student influencers.

The tour is powered by strong collaborations with partners like Nexal Gaming, and student union governments, all working to make each event a success.

Where to Next?

The Ridima Campus Clutch is far from over. The tour is set to bring the excitement to even more major institutions, with upcoming stops planned for:

  • University of Nigeria, Nsukka

  • Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

  • University of Lagos (UNILAG)

  • University of Benin (UNIBEN)

  • Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

  • Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Students at these schools and beyond are encouraged to get ready. The best way to prepare is to download the Ridima app, follow @myridima on Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation using #RidimaOnCampus.

Show us your energy—your campus could be the next stop!

