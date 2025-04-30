Panic as stylist goes missing after joining mysterious prayer group

WHERE IS EJIRO, CEO @stylebyejiro? Few weeks ago, my heart was troubled about two amazing ladies who were close to me and suddenly disappeared, and one of them is Ejiro. I have been praying intensely for both ladies, and my heart wasn't at rest concerning Ejiro, especially. I tried calling and sending messages but to no avail. I reached out to her family, and what I heard was troubling, but I decided to carry out my personal investigations.