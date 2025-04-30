Panic as stylist goes missing after joining mysterious prayer group

A Nigerian entrepreneur identified as Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi has raised an alarm concerning the disappearance of a Nigerian stylist known as Ejiro, CEO of @stylebyejiro.
According to her, the stylist has been missing for over two weeks with all efforts to reach her so far proving abortive.
Harry-Ngonadi further highlighted that Ejiro had joined a “special prayer group” on social media, after which she reportedly closed her thriving business, sold all her possessions, and vanished without a trace.
She then pleaded with the public to assist with vital information about the stylist's whereabouts, adding that she intends to pursue legal action.
In her words,
WHERE IS EJIRO, CEO @stylebyejiro? Few weeks ago, my heart was troubled about two amazing ladies who were close to me and suddenly disappeared, and one of them is Ejiro. I have been praying intensely for both ladies, and my heart wasn't at rest concerning Ejiro, especially. I tried calling and sending messages but to no avail. I reached out to her family, and what I heard was troubling, but I decided to carry out my personal investigations.
She continued,
I was told she joined a prayer group here on social media and ever since she joined them, Ejiro's life and business went down hill until she closed up completely, sold everything she own and disappeared in thin air..
And added,
2 weeks ago was her birthday, and like previous birthdays, I called to pray with her, I haven't been able to reach her till date.Please, anyone with any vital information should reach out to me because I intend to take this up legally. Ejiro needs help. Please pray for her. #whereisejiro
Ejiro's disappearance has raised various concerns, with onlookers questioning the credibility of prayer groups on social media.
Popular food content creator and influencer, Sisi Yemmie, wrote on X:
Apparently there are a couple of groups on instagram/social media that lures successful women (9ja) under the name of religion, makes them turn their backs to their families, takes over their business and properties and you never see these women again… things dey occur.
Another user wrote:
A family came to do thanksgiving in one of the groups, that God gave them a fully furnished house. Turns out, the house belongs to one of their member Ejiro, who has been reported missing by her family members after selling & shutting down her business. It’s a rabbit hole.
An observer commented:
The spirit of wanting to belong is what’s killing some Nigerian women on that app! Joining group for prayers as per !!! All the prayer channels on YouTube is not enough for them! Good for all them.
Another netizen wrote:
Watch "Dancing with the devil" you would understand the tactics of these religious cults. They prey on the sweet, kind, generous and selfless people as victims, find their weakness and drain it until they are brainwashed completely. Women !"Avoid digital prayer circles"
The story is still unfolding as of the time of this report.