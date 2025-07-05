The negative part of marrying your friend no one told you about

We’ve all heard it before: “Marry your friend!”: From church aunties to Twitter therapists, everyone swears that marrying your best friend is the ultimate relationship jackpot.

After all, who wouldn’t want to spend forever with someone who knows you inside out, makes you laugh, and can finish your sentences?

But hold on. While there are many sweet aspects to marrying your friend, there are also some unexpected "side effects" that they may have forgotten to mention. And that's what this article is about.

So sit tight and grab a bucket of popcorn as we unravel all the negative parts of marrying your friend no one warned you about.

Over-Familiarity Can Kill Romance

One minute, they’re your bestie who knows all your secrets. The next minute, they’re your spouse who saw you wear that same faded Ankara wrapper for five straight days.

When you marry your friend, there’s a risk that the romance can fade into “buddy mode.” Suddenly, you’re both more excited to discuss a new Netflix series than to go on a proper date.

The spark that once made you feel giddy might soon start fading away. Suddenly, you now feel like two roommates running a joint family business.

They Know Too Much About You

Remember those embarrassing stories you shared when you were just friends? Like that time you fainted at NYSC camp, or when you cried because you thought Indomie had finished in the house?

Well, guess what? They know all those receipts. And in heated arguments, they might (accidentally or intentionally) bring up these stories as premium ammunition. You don't want to know how it feels to have something you told someone in confidence used against you.

Arguments Become Awkward

Fighting with your lover is one thing. Fighting with your friend who happens to be your lover? Extra awkward.

Before marriage, after a disagreement, you might have stormed off to gist with your "best friend." But now, your best friend is the same person you’re annoyed with. Who will you rant to?

Harder to Maintain Boundaries

When you marry your friend, it’s easy to blur the lines between "chilling partner" and "responsible spouse."

Imagine needing serious support or a strong decision during a crisis, but your partner keeps making jokes to lighten the mood. Or you’re trying to set strict financial goals, but they keep reminding you about that shawarma shop you both love.

Conclusion

Marrying your friend can truly be a blessing - the laughter, the comfort, the shared jokes. However, no one discusses the flip side: the over-familiarity, blurred lines, and the risk of losing romantic tension.