Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Real Stories: I won ₦3 million in sports betting, but my village people didn’t let me enjoy it

03 November 2025 at 13:06
My pastor said, “If you don’t pray hard, you might lose your life.”
I won ₦3 million in sports betting, but my village people didn’t let me enjoy it
I won ₦3 million in sports betting, but my village people didn’t let me enjoy it

When I saw the alert that day, my legs almost gave way. ₦3 million. Me, Chijioke, who used to borrow ₦1,000 to buy data. I just stared at my phone screen like it was lying to me. For a moment, I thought maybe it was a dream. I pinched myself, and the pain told me it wasn’t. 

I had actually won ₦3 million from a sports bet!

That night, I didn’t sleep. I lay awake imagining my new life. I’d get a better apartment, a new phone, and maybe even start a small barbing salon. I felt like I had finally escaped poverty. I thanked God, even though deep down, I knew I hadn’t prayed half as much as I’d gambled.

The happiness didn’t last. 

Recommended For You

The first sign of trouble came two days later when my mother called from the village. “Chijioke, I dreamt you were surrounded by enemies,” she said. I laughed and told her not to worry. How could she know that I’d suddenly come into money? I hadn’t told anyone. Or so I thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

But news travels faster than harmattan fire in my village. Within a week, my uncle called asking for “small support” for his building project. My cousin wanted to borrow ₦200,000 for business. Even my ex, the one who left me for a man with “better prospects”, started calling again.

I should’ve been more careful. I should’ve kept quiet. But joy makes you careless. I sent money to my mum, helped a few friends, and before I knew it, my account balance had dropped to ₦2.1 million. That’s when strange things started happening.

One morning, I woke up with a fever so bad I could barely stand. The hospital said malaria, but even after treatment, I couldn’t walk properly. My neighbours said maybe it was “village people.” I laughed it off until I started seeing shadows at night. I’d wake up drenched in sweat, my dreams filled with faceless people chasing me.

Out of fear, I ran to church. The pastor told me someone close was spiritually monitoring me. I remember him saying, “If you don’t pray hard, you might lose your life.”

Fear gripped me, but what could I do?

ADVERTISEMENT

Between hospital bills, deliverance sessions, and endless “seeds of faith,” the ₦3 million vanished. I had nothing left. Even my phone, the one I used to place the winning bet, got stolen during a night vigil.

Now, a year later, I’m back to square one. Sometimes, I wonder if it was truly village people or just bad decisions disguised as spiritual warfare. Maybe I wasn’t cursed. Maybe I just didn’t know how to handle sudden luck.

Sigh.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inspire me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.