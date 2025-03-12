Ramadan Day 12: Prayers, Dua, and Hadith

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the 12th day of the blessed month of Ramadan. As we enter this day, the significance of fasting continues to unfold.

Fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it is a means to purify the soul, develop self-discipline, and enhance our connection with Allah. On this twelfth day, let us deepen our faith, renew our intentions, and embrace the spiritual power of fasting.

Ramadan Day 12 Prayers:

“O Allah, as I fast today, grant me the strength to remain steadfast in my worship. Purify my heart, cleanse my soul, and help me to be more mindful of my actions. May this fast bring me closer to You and enable me to reflect Your mercy, love, and kindness in everything I do. Ameen.”

Ramadan Day 12 Dua of the Day:

اللهم اجعلني من أهل الجنة، واجعلني من الذين صاموا رمضان إيماناً واحتساباً، وأعني على عبادتك وطاعتك في هذا الشهر الفضيل. Translation: "O Allah, make me among the people of Jannah, and make me one of those who fasted Ramadan with faith and seeking Your reward. Assist me in worshiping and obeying You during this blessed month."

Ramadan Day 12 Hadith of the Day:

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said,

Whoever fasts during the month of Ramadan with faith and seeking reward, his previous sins will be forgiven

– (Sahih Bukhari).

This hadith reminds us that Ramadan is a time for redemption and spiritual renewal. By fasting with sincerity and devotion, we can earn Allah’s forgiveness and draw closer to Him.

Ramadan Day 12 Quotes:

“And it is better for you that you fast, if you only knew.” – Surah Al-Baqarah (2:184) “The fasting person has two moments of joy: one when he breaks his fast and the other when he meets his Lord.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink, it is about abstaining from bad habits, sinful behavior, and anything that distances us from Allah.” – Imam Ali (AS)

Day 13 Tahajjud:

As you continue with your Ramadan journey, remember the importance of Tahajjud, the night prayer. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “The most beloved prayer to Allah after the obligatory ones is the night prayer.” (Sahih Muslim)

Tahajjud offers a profound opportunity to draw closer to Allah, seek forgiveness, and ask for His mercy. Consider offering a few rakahs tonight to deepen your connection and ask for strength in your fast.