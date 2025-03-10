Ramadan Day 11: Prayers, dua, and hadith for forgiveness

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the 11th day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

As we enter the 11th day of Ramadan, we cross into the second phase of this blessed month. The first ten days, known as the days of mercy, have passed, and now we enter the days of forgiveness.

This is a time to seek Allah’s pardon, reflect on our shortcomings, and renew our commitment to spiritual growth.

Ramadan Day 11 Prayers

Prayer for Seeking Forgiveness and Spiritual Strength

"O Allah, You are the Most Forgiving, and You love to forgive, so forgive me. Strengthen my heart in faith, purify my soul from sin, and grant me sincerity in my worship. Make me among those whom You forgive and bless abundantly this Ramadan. Ameen."

Ramadan Day 11 Dua of the Day

"Rabbighfir li wa li-walidayya wa lil-mu’minina yawma yaqum al-hisab." (Translation: "My Lord, forgive me and my parents and the believers on the Day of Reckoning.") — [Quran 14:41] This powerful Dua highlights the importance of seeking forgiveness, not just for ourselves but also for our loved ones and the entire Muslim community.

Ramadan Day 11 Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

Whoever stands (in prayer) during Ramadan out of faith and seeking reward, his past sins will be forgiven

— [Sahih Bukhari].

Ramadan Day 11 Quotes

Quran (39:53): "Say, 'O My servants who have transgressed against themselves [by sinning], do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful." Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): "The most beloved people to Allah are those who bring the most benefit to others." — [Hadith, al-Muʻjam al-Awsaṭ]. Imam Ibn Al-Qayyim: "Dua is the weapon of the believer. It is the key to all good and the shield against all evil."

Ramadan Day 12 Tahajjud Reminder

As you prepare for Day 12, take advantage of Tahajjud (the night prayer). The last third of the night is a time when Allah answers supplications and grants blessings to those who sincerely seek His mercy. Make a habit of waking up for Tahajjud, even if it is just for a few moments, to seek forgiveness and strengthen your faith.