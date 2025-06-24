5 essentials every Nigerian should have during the rainy season

The rainy season in Nigeria can be intense. You’re dodging puddles, avoiding malaria and cold, and trying not to ruin your outfit on your way to work. It can be a whole lot. But if you know what to keep close and how to prepare, the rainy season doesn’t have to ruin your plans (or your clothes). So, whether you’re braving the mainland traffic or just trying to get to class dry, here are 5 rainy season essentials every Nigerian needs right now.

1. A strong, wind-resistant umbrella

You'll need a strong, wind-resistant umbrella

Not just any umbrella, a proper one. The kind that won’t flip inside out with the slightest breeze. Rain in Nigeria doesn’t fall calmly . It pours. It storms. It drenches you in two minutes if you’re not prepared. A compact but sturdy umbrella is a game-changer, especially for commuters and market hoppers. Pro tip: Look for umbrellas with reinforced ribs and a good grip.

2. Waterproof footwear

You don’t want to be that person dragging soaked canvas shoes through puddles. During rainy season, closed, water-resistant shoes are a must. Rubber slippers, jelly shoes, Crocs, ankle boots, even stylish PVC sandals. Anything that can handle water, mud, and all the questionable stuff floating on flooded streets. And don’t forget to keep a plastic bag for your wet footwear if you switch at the office.

3. A power bank because NEPA will embarrass you

Power Bank

Rain and electricity in Nigeria are not best friends. As soon as thunder strikes, many neighbourhoods enter full blackout mode. That’s why a fully charged power bank is non-negotiable during the rainy season. At least your phone won’t die when you need to check maps, alerts, or call your Bolt driver.

4. A lightweight raincoat

Umbrellas are great, but when you’re on a bike, running errands, or need both hands free? A raincoat is your best bet. They're affordable, easy to fold into your bag, and perfect for those unpredictable showers. Even better? They cover more of your body; no more half-drenched jeans and soaked hair after a 5-minute walk. Many markets and online stores sell lightweight ones that won’t make you look like a lost fisherman.

5. Malaria prevention essentials

Anti-malaria drugs

More rain = more stagnant water = more mosquitoes = more malaria cases. This season, mosquito nets, repellents, and anti-malaria meds should be within reach. You can’t avoid every puddle, but you can protect yourself at home. A single bite could leave you sick for days, so prevention is not optional. Also, eat well and boost your immunity. Rainy season flu and fever are real, especially when you’re getting drenched every other day.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: How to get rid of mosquitoes without a net or insecticide