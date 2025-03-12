How to get rid of mosquitoes without a net or insecticide

Mosquitoes can turn a peaceful night into a nightmare. The moment you lie down to rest, that annoying buzzing starts, and before you know it, you’re scratching itchy bites all over your arms and legs.

While mosquito nets and insecticides work well, not everyone likes using them. Some people find nets uncomfortable, while others don’t want to use chemical sprays in their homes.

So, what can you do?

Luckily, there are natural and simple ways to keep mosquitoes away without using a net or insecticide.

If you’re tired of mosquitoes disturbing your peace, here are five easy ways to get rid of them, no net, no spray, just simple tips that actually work.

1. Keep your home dry and clean