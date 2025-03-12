How to get rid of mosquitoes without a net or insecticide

Mosquitoes can turn a peaceful night into a nightmare. The moment you lie down to rest, that annoying buzzing starts, and before you know it, you’re scratching itchy bites all over your arms and legs.
While mosquito nets and insecticides work well, not everyone likes using them. Some people find nets uncomfortable, while others don’t want to use chemical sprays in their homes.
So, what can you do?
Luckily, there are natural and simple ways to keep mosquitoes away without using a net or insecticide.
If you’re tired of mosquitoes disturbing your peace, here are five easy ways to get rid of them, no net, no spray, just simple tips that actually work.
1. Keep your home dry and clean
Mosquitoes love standing water. That’s where they lay their eggs, and before you know it, your home is filled with them. Small things like water in flower pots, blocked gutters, or even a forgotten bucket in the yard can attract mosquitoes.
To fix it:
Empty any containers that collect water.
Change the water in pet bowls and vases daily.
Make sure your drains and gutters are not clogged.
If you have plants inside, avoid overwatering them.
2. Use natural scents that mosquitoes hate
Did you know mosquitoes hate certain smells? Strong natural scents like lemon, lavender, and peppermint drive them away.
To use this tip, put a few drops of lavender or peppermint oil in a diffuser, rub some lemon or citronella oil on your skin before bed, or place slices of lemon or orange with cloves around your room.
Your home will smell fresh, and mosquitoes will stay far away.
3. Turn on a fan
Mosquitoes are weak fliers. They don’t like strong air currents because they struggle to move against them. If you have a fan, use it.
The constant breeze will keep mosquitoes from getting close to you.
4. Use mosquito-repelling plants
Some plants naturally repel mosquitoes. If you place them near doors and windows, mosquitoes will be less likely to enter your home.
Best plants to use:
Basil – Keeps mosquitoes away and can be used for cooking.
Lavender – Smells great and repels insects.
Citronella – One of the best natural mosquito repellents.
Put these plants in pots near your windows, or keep them on your balcony or doorstep to block mosquitoes from coming inside.
