After lighting up the city of Ibadan with a thrilling celebration of sound, culture, and community, Orijin is bringing its signature “Orijinal Nite” experience to Port Harcourt. And this time, it promises to be more dynamic, immersive, and unforgettable!

Orijinal Nite is not just another event. It’s a night where Nigeria’s rich traditions meet the energy of today’s nightlife. A space where authenticity takes centre stage and every moment feels proudly rooted. Organised by Orijin, Nigeria’s boldly culture-forward beverage brand, the Orijinal Nite is a vibrant expression of who we are and where we come from.

Ibadan vibed and made memories! And now, all eyes are on Port Harcourt to raise the bar!

On Saturday, July 27th, 2025, Orijinal Nite will take over the city with a wave of cultural pride and premium entertainment.

Port Harcourt, get ready for the Orijinal Nite experience!

What to expect !

Live music performances by the incredible Great Minds Sound , who will blend traditional sounds with contemporary flair to create an audio experience like no other



Free Orijin cocktails infused with bold herbs and distinctive flavor that speak directly to Nigeria’s roots



Exciting giveaways, from smart TVs to surprise prizes that reward participation, originality, and true Orijinal spirit



Games and interactive stations that bring people together, spark real conversations, and create lasting memories



Cultural showcases designed to celebrate the unique flavor of Port Harcourt’s identity, artistry, and rhythm

Orijinal Nite PH is not just for the nightlife crowd; it’s for everyone who values originality and culture. It is for the bold. The expressive. The rooted. The real. Whether you are there for the music, the drinks, the giveaways, or the connection, this night will leave an impression long after the last beat drops.

So bring your crew and get ready to be a part of something meaningful, electric, and truly Orijinal!

Join the Movement

Revisit the magic of Ibadan and get ready for the ultimate cultural takeover in Port Harcourt!

This is not just another night out. This is the Orijinal Nite. And Port Harcourt, it belongs to you.

Let’s make it Orijinal with Orijin.

