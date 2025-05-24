Police extradite high-profile suspect from UAE to Nigeria ove $307,500 scam

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the extradition of a high-profile fraud suspect, Abubakar Muhammed, from the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria.

Muhammed, who had been on the run since 2023, was arrested in Dubai on April 15 and extradited on Friday, May 23.

His return followed a coordinated effort involving INTERPOL NCB Abuja, INTERPOL Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Police, and the Nigerian Consulate General in Dubai.

Police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday, said Muhammed was declared wanted after allegedly defrauding an Abuja-based international businessman of $307,500.

Posing as a shipping agent, the suspect promised to help the victim import ten luxury vehicles from the UAE to Nigeria through registered logistics companies.

According to the police, “Investigations revealed that Muhammed misrepresented himself to the complainant, securing a contract to facilitate payments and freight of ten high-end vehicles.

"After establishing trust, Muhammed fraudulently received the full payment through a third-party account at FCMB belonging to Anas Usaini, a Kano resident, which was subsequently used for money laundering activities in Dubai.”

After receiving the money, Muhammed issued a forged bill of lading and then became uncontactable. With an INTERPOL Red Notice issued against him, he was eventually apprehended in Dubai and returned to Nigeria.