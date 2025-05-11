EFCC told to investigate Tinubu's minister over ₦250bn alleged fraud

A Zamfara-based anti-corruption group has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently investigate former Zamfara State Governor and current Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over serious allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure from 2019 to 2023.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 11, the Zamfara Anti-Corruption and Security Watchdog accused the EFCC of selective investigation and warned that inaction on multiple petitions against Matawalle risks undermining the fight against corruption.

“Several groups have submitted petitions of corruption allegations against Matawalle since 2023 with vague promises of investigation by EFCC, yet no action,” said Comrade Bello Garba Gusau, chairman of the watchdog.

The group cited findings from the Zamfara State Transition Committee, headed by former Inspector General of Police MD Abubakar, which alleged that over ₦250 billion in state funds were misappropriated or misapplied during Matawalle’s administration.

Key projects, such as the Gusau International Cargo Airport and several hospital and road construction projects, were said to have been fully paid for but never executed.

“A forensic investigation by EFCC will clear the air on how this huge fund was deployed or misused,” Gusau stated.

While commending the EFCC for its ongoing investigations into other high-profile figures, including former governors Yahaya Bello, Willie Obiano, and former Minister Betty Edu, the watchdog insisted there must be “no sacred cows.”

“If EFCC could investigate and prosecute these public officers… there is no reason why Bello Matawalle should not be investigated,” the statement read.

The group warned that failure to act decisively would damage public trust and embolden impunity.