Ever wonder why some people just seem to attract money? Not because they have rich uncles or a tech job abroad, but because of how they think, act, and handle pressure?
It might have something to do with their personality type.
Science shows that certain personality traits are more common in wealthy people, and these traits shape how they handle risk, make decisions, and grow their finances over time.
So, which personality type is more likely to be rich? And if that’s not your type, what can you do about it?
Conscientious people tend to be wealthier
Out of all five major personality traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism, research consistently shows that conscientiousness is the one most linked to wealth.
But what does that even mean? People who are conscientious are:
Self-disciplined
Detail-oriented
Goal-driven
Organised
Cautious but consistent risk-takers
In short, they plan, they follow through, they don’t spend recklessly, and they’re always thinking long-term.
A scientific study found that conscientious individuals earn more, save better, and make wiser investment choices over time. They’re not necessarily the flashiest, but they’re the ones quietly buying land, saving in dollars, and building portfolios.
Why does this personality type build more wealth?
1. They’re more likely to budget and actually stick to it
They don’t just download budgeting apps; they use them. They track spending, cut unnecessary expenses, and avoid lifestyle inflation (you know, that temptation to ball out just because you got a raise).
2. They think long-term
Where others see instant gratification, they see future gains. A conscientious person is more likely to invest ₦100,000 than blow it on a weekend trip to Benin Republic.
3. They’re better with deadlines and decisions
That “I’ll do it later” mindset that stops many people from starting a side hustle, applying for scholarships, or opening that dollar savings account? They don’t have that.
They’re wired to act, follow through, and finish what they start.
It’s not just about being ‘naturally disciplined’
Some people are born more conscientious. But for the rest of us? It’s a skill you can develop.
Here’s how:
Start setting small, achievable goals (e.g. save ₦5,000 every week)
Keep a journal or use digital planners to track habits
Learn to delay gratification
Surround yourself with goal-driven people who hold you accountable
Your brain can rewire itself over time. Discipline gets easier the more you practice it.
Other wealth-friendly traits that also matter
While conscientiousness tops the list, other traits play a role too:
Openness to experience: Rich people often try new ideas, invest in new markets, and stay curious.
Low neuroticism: Wealthier people tend to handle stress better and don’t make panic decisions when markets crash.
Healthy extraversion: Knowing how to network, pitch, and connect can unlock money doors too.
So if you’re naturally more of a “free spirit” or an introvert, don’t panic. Being aware of your weak points helps you work around them.
Being conscientious doesn’t guarantee you’ll be rich, and not having it doesn’t mean you’ll stay broke. But your habits, attitude, and mindset can either move you closer to wealth or keep you stuck.
So even if your personality type isn’t “naturally rich,” your next money move could be what changes the story.
