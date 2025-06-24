Ever wonder why some people just seem to attract money? Not because they have rich uncles or a tech job abroad, but because of how they think, act, and handle pressure? It might have something to do with their personality type. Science shows that certain personality traits are more common in wealthy people, and these traits shape how they handle risk, make decisions, and grow their finances over time. So, which personality type is more likely to be rich? And if that’s not your type, what can you do about it?

Conscientious people tend to be wealthier

Out of all five major personality traits : openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism, research consistently shows that conscientiousness is the one most linked to wealth. But what does that even mean? People who are conscientious are: Self-disciplined

Detail-oriented

Goal-driven

Organised

Cautious but consistent risk-takers In short, they plan, they follow through, they don’t spend recklessly, and they’re always thinking long-term. A scientific study found that conscientious individuals earn more, save better, and make wiser investment choices over time. They’re not necessarily the flashiest, but they’re the ones quietly buying land, saving in dollars, and building portfolios.

Why does this personality type build more wealth?

1. They’re more likely to budget and actually stick to it They don’t just download budgeting apps; they use them. They track spending, cut unnecessary expenses, and avoid lifestyle inflation (you know, that temptation to ball out just because you got a raise). 2. They think long-term Where others see instant gratification, they see future gains. A conscientious person is more likely to invest ₦100,000 than blow it on a weekend trip to Benin Republic. 3. They’re better with deadlines and decisions That “I’ll do it later” mindset that stops many people from starting a side hustle, applying for scholarships, or opening that dollar savings account? They don’t have that. They’re wired to act, follow through, and finish what they start. It’s not just about being ‘naturally disciplined’ Some people are born more conscientious. But for the rest of us? It’s a skill you can develop. Here’s how: Start setting small, achievable goals (e.g. save ₦5,000 every week)

Keep a journal or use digital planners to track habits

Learn to delay gratification

Surround yourself with goal-driven people who hold you accountable Your brain can rewire itself over time. Discipline gets easier the more you practice it.

Other wealth-friendly traits that also matter

Being conscientious doesn’t guarantee you’ll be rich, and not having it doesn’t mean you’ll stay broke