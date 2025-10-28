There’s a new hack trending on Nigerian Twitter. People are layering Aboniki Balm under their perfumes to make the scent last longer. What started as just another Twitter experiment has now become a full-blown fragrance hack, with everyone from perfume lovers to casual users trying it out.

Nigerians are swearing by the combo, saying it makes their scent pop and last all day. We all know about the Vaseline hack, but this Aboniki trick is like Vaseline on steroids. But why does rubbing Aboniki balm before perfume seem to work? Let’s get into the science behind the viral trend.

The Science Behind Aboniki Balm & Perfumes

So, the key ingredient in Aboniki is menthol, which is the compound that gives mint its signature cooling effect. But menthol does more than just make your skin feel tingly, it has a fascinating effect on how your perfume behaves.

When you apply Aboniki to your pulse points (like the wrists, neck, or behind the ears), menthol causes moderate vasodilation, meaning it slightly widens the tiny blood vessels beneath your skin. This increases blood flow and creates a gentle warmth at the surface of your skin.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. That warmth acts like a scent amplifier. Just like a hot bowl of food releases more aroma than a cold one, the mild heat from increased blood flow helps volatilize the fragrance molecules in your perfume, allowing them to evaporate gradually and diffuse better.

In simple terms, your skin becomes a better “diffuser,” helping your perfume throw and linger longer in the air.

There’s another side to this hack that has less to do with blood flow and more to do with odour masking. Mint and its derivative, menthol, are widely used in toothpaste, mouthwash, and even body balms for their ability to neutralize odours and create a “fresh” base.

When you brush your teeth, the mint doesn’t just make your mouth cool; it gives your breath a clean slate. That’s exactly what happens on your skin when you use Aboniki before perfume. Menthol helps neutralize your natural body scent, reducing any competing odours like sweat, sebum, or fabric residue.

The result of this is that your perfume gets the spotlight, an empty stage where its top, middle, and base notes can perform freely without interference. So instead of your body chemistry dulling or distorting the perfume, the menthol acts like a scent primer.

The menthol-induced warmth helps project the perfume, while its deodorizing effect gives the scent a cleaner, more defined presence. Essentially, Aboniki helps your fragrance stand out more distinctly.

However, if you have a bias against Aboniki balm, there are gentler alternatives.

Aside from Aboniki Balm, What Else Works?

Vaseline

Vaseline works in the way that it forms a thin, occlusive barrier on your skin that traps perfume molecules, slowing down how quickly they evaporate. This makes your fragrance cling closer to the skin for longer wear.

Unscented Body Oils

Then there are unscented lotions or body oils, like almond, jojoba, or argan oil. These work by moisturizing your skin and preventing the perfume from soaking into dry patches, which helps balance and extend the scent. Moisturized skin always holds fragrance better than dry skin.

While this hack works, a little goes a long way. Aboniki contains camphor, menthol, and eucalyptus oil, which can be irritating for people with sensitive skin. Always apply a very thin layer and avoid broken or freshly shaved skin. Also, don’t mix Aboniki with alcohol-heavy perfumes on irritated skin; it will burn you.