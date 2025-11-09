People Say “Shrekking” Is the New Dating Trend

Online dating is a constant merry-go-round of trends where situationships are the default and benching is practically a sport. A new term has lumbered onto the scene: Shrekking. Inspired by everyone’s favourite green ogre, it sounds cute, harmless, and even a little nostalgic. Who wouldn’t want a love story that echoes Shrek and Princess Fiona, the ultimate tale of embracing imperfections and finding beauty in the swamp? But like many viral dating terms, Shrekking is not as simple or as wholesome as it sounds. While it is wrapped in humour and self-love, there are warnings that beneath the quirky appearance lies a worrying acceptance of low-effort behaviour and emotional avoidance disguised as authenticity. So, what exactly is “Shrekking,” why is everyone talking about it, and what does it say about how we date in 2025?

Our favourite green ogre - Shrek

What Is “Shrekking”?

Coined from the beloved DreamWorks character, “Shrekking” refers to dating without pretence. It is being unapologetically yourself, flaws and all, and refusing to conform to society’s polished standards of attraction or romance. Picture messy hair, bad jokes, oversized jumpers, and someone who proudly says, “This is me, take it or leave it.” In theory, it is absolutely refreshing. After years of Instagram filters, h yper-curated Tinder profiles , and toxic dating trends that prize aesthetics over connection, the truth is that people are tired. But Shrekking promises relief, a return to sincerity, goofiness, and realness. It is a rebellion against the pressure to be effortlessly perfect. But while it may sound like a green flag moment for self-acceptance, it is also dangerously easy to misinterpret.

The Shrek Effect: Why the Internet Fell in Love with an Ogre

To understand the trend, we need to go back to where it all began, Shrek (2001). The animated film redefined fairy tales. Instead of a flawless Prince Charming, we got an ogre who farts in mud baths and falls for a princess who turns out to be one herself. It was heartwarming, hilarious, and revolutionary. We all loved it. The story’s message is that real love is not about perfection but about acceptance, and it struck a chord. Two decades later, the internet, fuelled by nostalgia and memes, has turned Shrek into an unlikely romantic icon. TikTokers are now using “Shrekking” to describe their proudly imperfect relationships and messy dating habits. The trend has caught on because, well, it is relatable. In an age where everyone is tired of pretending, “Shrekking” feels like a comfort to dating expectations.

Shrek and Fiona

The Good Thing About Shrekking

Let us give credit where it is due. Shrekking celebrates authenticity. And it is a response to the relentless pursuit of the ideal partner we are all delusional about. With this, people are embracing a more human approach, like laughing at awkward moments, showing up as themselves, and realising that vulnerability is far more attractive than perfection. In many ways, Shrekking is a movement that encourages self-love, embracing imperfections, and authenticity, aligning with mental health and body positivity. These are all positive aspects that deserve recognition.

The Bad Thing About Shrekking

This is where things get murky. There is a thin line between being authentic and simply refusing to grow. Some people have started using Shrekking as a badge of honour for poor behaviour. If they are ghosting someone, they say, “Oh, I’m just being real.” When they refuse to communicate or put in effort, they go, “That’s my inner ogre.” Suddenly, mediocrity becomes endearing because it is labelled as being honest. This further proves that this trend risks romanticising emotional laziness while encouraging people to stop trying altogether under the guise of being themselves. In short, Shrekking can quickly move from charming self-acceptance into a low-effort dating culture. And if we are honest, the last thing dating needs is another excuse for bad manners.

What “Shrekking” Really Says About Modern Dating

At its core, Shrekking is a mirror of our generation’s dating fatigue. It is the love child of irony and exhaustion and just a defence mechanism wrapped in self-awareness. We crave connection, but we fear rejection. We talk about vulnerability but still hide behind humour. We want to be loved for who we are, yet we are terrified of being truly seen. So as a coping mechanism, we “Shrek.” We make fun of our flaws before someone else can. We lower the bar to protect our egos. Initially, it might seem empowering, but it ultimately strengthens the very cynicism we are attempting to avoid.

Shrek and Fiona - A love story built on emotional courage

It is not that Shrekking is totally bad; it is just that it reflects how hard it has become to date sincerely in this age of irony. The truth is, Shrek and Fiona did not fall in love because they gave up on effort; rather, they found each other because they tried despite their flaws. Their love story was about emotional courage, not convenience. If modern dating trends are our fairy tales, then Shrekking might just be a reminder that being real does not equal being careless. It is perfectly okay to be a bit of a mess and to show your swampy side like Shrek, but only if you are still willing to wash off the mud sometimes.