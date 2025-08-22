Part 5: How a Nigerian teen trafficked through Libya became a celebrity barber in Europe

In Part 4, Jimmy’s desperate wait for rescue turned into a trap. The men who came promising Europe delivered him instead into the hands of traffickers. Chained, tortured, and forced to call home for ransom, he turned seventeen in a Libyan cell where screams were currency and starvation was the norm. His family was helpless. His body was breaking. And just when escape seemed impossible, they sold him again.

Catch up here: Part 4: How a Nigerian teen trafficked through Libya became a celebrity barber in Europe

Getting Trafficked, Again

The nightmare wasn't over. It had only changed hands.

The Arabs sold them, and this time, the buyer wasn't foreign. He was Nigerian. The same man Jimmy and his group had been told would help them cross into Europe. Their supposed saviour was the one who betrayed them from the start. He had given up their location. He had arranged for them to be captured. Now, weeks later, he returned to "buy them back."

When they arrived at his compound, the story flipped. He told them he had "rescued" them. That he had paid a fortune to secure their release, and that now, they owed him double.

He moved them to a different prison. It wasn't a dungeon of chains and gas burns like before. There were no shackles. But there were walls, armed guards, locked doors, and a rule: you couldn't leave.

The beatings didn't stop. They came from Nigerians now. From men who spoke the same language, came from the same country.

Morning and night, pain was part of the routine. Before breakfast, beating. Before sleep, beating. You got used to it like you got used to hunger, like you got used to fear. It was simply life now.

They were fed twice a day. Sometimes swallow, sometimes spaghetti. But what did it matter when you were too sore to sit up straight, too bruised to chew, too tired to feel?