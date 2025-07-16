Oya Active, a dynamic new soccer and fanwear brand, made its global debut as the official merchandise partner of the 2025 Unity Cup, held at Brentford Stadium in London. The brand unveiled a striking collection that sits at the intersection of football, fashion, and pop culture, captivating over 50,000 fans in attendance and signalling the arrival of a fresh voice in global sportswear.

Rooted in African identity and driven by global ambition, Oya Active launched with a mission to redefine what soccer merchandise can be. The brand’s name, Oya, is derived from the Yoruba word meaning ‘go’, a call to action that embodies energy, movement, and momentum. It’s a word heard on the streets and on the pitch, and now, it’s a rallying cry for a new generation of fans and athletes.

This is a new take on soccer merchandise and how fans see themselves and what they represent, said a spokesperson for Oya Active. We want our gear to feel as bold and unapologetic as the people wearing it. This partnership with Afrosports and Unity Cup showed us what’s possible when culture, commerce, and community align.

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

The debut collection featured premium fan jerseys, scarves, hats, and apparel each piece infused with bold patterns, streetwear aesthetics, and cultural storytelling. Designed to celebrate the vibrancy of African and Caribbean communities, the collection resonated deeply with fans from Lagos to London.

As the official merchandise partner of the Unity Cup a tournament showcasing top national teams from Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago, Oya Active delivered exclusive fanwear that was seen both in stadiums and on city streets, quickly gaining traction among global audiences.

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

Oya Active is now inviting collaborators, retail partners, influencers, investors, and fans to join its journey as it scales operations and expands its product offerings worldwide.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to explore the collection, visit www.oyaactive.com or contact press@oyaactive.com. You can also follow @oyaactivehq on Instagram for more.

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

About Oya Active

Oya Active is a soccer and fanwear brand born at the crossroads of sport, culture, and identity. Proudly African in origin and global in ambition, Oya creates expressive, high-quality apparel that celebrates movement, momentum, and the communities that drive the game forward.

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

Oya Active debuts bold soccer and fanwear brand at Unity Cup 2025

_---_