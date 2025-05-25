Insider hack for navigating Lagos traffic like a boss

So you've just moved to Lagos? Congratulations and welcome to the land, where dreams come true and hustle never sleeps.

Well, one of the first things you'll notice in the city is the popular Lagos Traffic. It's a menace that can keep for hours on a journey that would have naturally lasted minutes. But don't be scared - it's something you can still navigate easily if you know your way.

We're here to help you, and that's why we've provided this insider hack guide to navigating Lagos traffic like a boss - because being stuck in traffic is inevitable, but being stuck without sense is unforgivable.

1. Know The Right Time to Move

You see, in Lagos, timing is everything. Leave 15 minutes late and you might as well bring your pillow - because you’ll spend the night on Third Mainland Bridge. But there's a trick that almost always works. Leave before 6:30 AM or after 10:00 AM if you can. The rush is less by then, and the traffic is better! Evening rush starts as early as 3:30 PM, so plan your escape accordingly.

2. Know Your Routes (and Your Backups)

Lagosians don’t just know one route. They know the route, the back route, the inner-inner route, and the okada-only route. It's like a game of chess. And you must rack your brain to find the checker. Learn the key shortcuts in your area - whether it's that hidden street in Yaba, that underpass in Lekki, or that “rough” road in Ajah that leads straight to freedom. One way to master this is by befriending delivery riders. They know the city better than Google Maps ever will.

3. Avoid Traffic Traps

Some areas in Lagos are notorious, no matter the time of day. Areas like Apapa, Oshodi, Berger, and CMS are a trap during rush hours. Also, avoid anything that sounds like “Mile.” If you must pass through, either go at odd hours or carry snacks, podcasts, and anything that can keep you company for hours.

4. Use the Danfo Flow to Your Advantage

Sometimes, trying to outsmart Lagos traffic in your private car is cute… but inefficient. Danfo drivers know routes like the back of their palms. When in doubt, park and take public transport for the faster and cheaper route. But, well, be ready for your daily dose of drama.

5. Move Smart, Not Hard