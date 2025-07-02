Many entrepreneurs with big businesses today started out as sole proprietors, managing all aspects of their business themselves.

This can be a starting point for someone with a specific idea and a strong desire to be their own boss. A sole-proprietorship or one-man business doesn't need a team, an office, or even millions in capital to start making money in Nigeria. In fact, some of the most profitable businesses today are run by one person with a phone, internet access, and the right skills.

What Is A One-Man Business?

A one-man business, also known as a sole proprietorship, is a type of business that is owned and operated by a single individual. This person is solely responsible for all aspects of the business, including its operations, profits, and losses.

Key features of a one-man business include: Single Owner: One person owns and manages the business.

Full Control: The owner makes all business decisions.

Unlimited Liability: The owner is personally liable for all business debts and obligations.

Simple Structure: It is usually easy and inexpensive to start.

Profits and Losses: All profits go directly to the owner, who also bears all risks.

6 Profitable ‘One-Man’ Businesses You Can Run Anywhere in Nigeria

It doesn't matter where you live in Nigeria, there are low-cost, high-profit businesses you can start solo and grow at your own pace. Here are 6 profitable ‘one-man’ businesses you can start anywhere in Nigeria, even from your room.

1. Mini Importation & Reselling

You can start this by buying a few products from platforms, Alibaba, Temu or even Lagos Island. You can import items like jewellery, skincare, kitchen gadgets, or tech accessories and sell them via WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or Jumia/Konga. You’re in full control of every aspect of the business, from sourcing, marketing, and delivery. Focus on items people always use (phone accessories, beauty tools, fashion items).

2. Graphic Design / Branding Services

If you can create flyers, logos, or social media templates, then you already have a business. Tools like Canva, Adobe Express, or CorelDRAW let you create quality designs from anywhere, even on a phone. You can niche down by focusing on church or event flyers, Instagram content packs or business cards and logos. You can even do it all. Charge per design or offer monthly content packages to clients.

3. Thrift Fashion

If you have a good eye for fashion, then you should consider selling thrift clothing. With how expensive clothing items have gotten, Nigerians are leaning towards thrift clothes that are affordable. Source quality thrift items from local markets like Katangua, yaba, etc. Wash, style, and post them on WhatsApp, TikTok, or Instagram . Take orders and deliver via dispatch or pickup. You don’t need a physical shop for this, and you can decide to sell on just a few days in a week. If you sell quality, fine items, you will get clients in no time, especially if you focus on women's fashion.

4. Phone Photography/Videos & Editing Services

These days, people are hiring content creators to cover their weddings with a phone. Content creators have an eye for angles and the skill to capture short-form videos for weddings, events, birthdays, graduation, etc, that could go viral. All you need for this is a good smartphone and editing apps. You can offer your services for birthdays, graduations, and weddings or Instagram product shoots for small brands and outdoor lifestyle shots.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: 10 profitable businesses you can start as a student in Nigeria

5. Tutoring (Online or Offline)

If you’re great at Maths, English, Music, Chess or even coding, you can teach and get paid. You can start by running a home tutoring business for kids in your area. You can teach via Zoom/Telegram and collect payment online, or create digital learning materials (worksheets, ebooks, mini courses) that you can sell. Parents and students are constantly searching for trusted tutors, especially during exam seasons. You just have to make them see your value, and you also don't need a capital to start this business.

6. Perfume Oil

This is an in-demand product you can start selling with low capital and operate solo. Start by learning basic mixing techniques, sourcing quality ingredients locally or online, branding and packaging attractively, and then selling via WhatsApp and referrals. This is good as a side hustle as you can carry your products everywhere you go to market them.