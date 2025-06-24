5 Oldest alcoholic beverages in the world

Did you know that alcohol has been consumed by humans for thousands of years? In fact, it is even believed that some people started farming grains firstly to produce alcohol before they thought about bread.

But then, there are some alcoholic beverages that were the very first to be created. Here are five of the oldest alcoholic beverages in the world.

1. Barley Beer - Created in c.3400 – 3000 BCE

One of the earliest traces of beer made from cereal grains was discovered at Godin Tepe in Iran, where archaeologists examined a jug dating back to 3400–3000 BCE.

Inside the jug, they found a yellowish residue later identified as beerstone, a substance known scientifically as calcium oxalate that forms during the production of barley beer. This discovery is considered one of the oldest physical proofs of beer brewing.

The makers of this early brew were the Sumerians, renowned for their love of beer. In fact, the beer symbol is one of the most frequently found pictographs in Sumerian records.

These ancient brewers didn’t just stick to one type, they produced a variety of beers, including light, dark, and amber styles, as well as sweet and filtered versions, showing just how sophisticated their brewing practices already were.

2. Chicha - Created in c.5000 BCE

Chicha is one of the oldest and most culturally significant drinks in the Andes region of South America, with a history stretching back more than 6,000 years.

Archaeologists uncovered pottery from around 5000 BCE that was used to grind maize (corn) and store the fermented beverage, showing just how long it has been part of the region’s traditions.

For the Inca civilization, chicha played a role similar to how we use coffee today. Cornfield workers drank it during and after their labor as a way to recharge. But it wasn’t just for daily life, the Inca also used chicha in spiritual rituals.

It was offered to gods and ancestors, and in more extreme ceremonies, it was even used to anoint individuals before human sacrifices, highlighting its sacred status in Incan society.

3. Hajji Firuz Tepe Wine - Created in c.5400 – 5000 BCE

Before the recent discovery of even older wine remains in Georgia, the title of the world’s oldest wine belonged to a find at the Hajji Firuz Tepe archaeological site in Iran. During the excavation, archaeologists uncovered a jar containing a yellowish residue, which turned out to be grape wine.

The wine jar was one of six found in what appeared to be the kitchen area of a Neolithic mud brick house. Interestingly, traces of pine or terebinth resin were also found in the jars, likely added to help preserve the wine.

Evidence suggests the ancient winemakers of Hajji Firuz crafted both red and white wine, showing a surprising level of variety and skill for such an early period.

4. Georgian Wine - Created in c.6000 – 5800 BCE

While an even older alcoholic drink was found in China, the Neolithic wine from Tbilisi, Georgia currently holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest wine in the world. Dating back around 8,000 years, this ancient wine was uncovered at the Gadachrili Gora archaeological site.

Excavations revealed several jars decorated with grape imagery, indicating the local people had a deep appreciation for grapes. Pollen analysis from the area also suggests that the surrounding hillsides were once rich with wild grapevines.

Thanks to this discovery, the people of Gadachrili Gora are now recognized as the earliest known winemakers. Evidence shows they were already producing wine on a relatively large scale by 6000 BCE, making them true pioneers in the history of winemaking.

5. Chinese Fermented Beverage - Created in c.7000 – 6600 BC

In 2004, a groundbreaking scientific study revealed that Neolithic jars from Jiahu, China contained traces of an ancient fermented beverage.

This drink, often referred to as a type of “wine”, was made from a mix of rice, honey, and either hawthorn fruit or grapes, and dates back to around 7000–6600 BCE. With solid archaeological evidence, it is considered the oldest known alcoholic beverage in the world.

Researchers examined pottery shards from 16 different vessels to identify the drink’s ingredients. Their findings suggest that this early Jiahu brew was the ancestor of later Chinese alcoholic drinks, such as the fermented grain beverages found in sealed jars from the Shang and Zhou Dynasties (roughly 1250–1000 BCE).

In 2005, the historic recipe inspired Dogfish Head Brewery in Delaware, USA, to recreate the drink. They released it under the name Chateau Jiahu, bringing a 9,000-year-old beverage back to life for modern-day palates.