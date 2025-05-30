5 Countries that consume the most alcohol in 2025

With the legal drinking age being from 18 years in many countries around the world, a lot of people consume alcohol. But then, alcohol consumption in many countries is influenced by cultural norms, economic factors, and social practices.

According to the latest data from the World Population Review, here are the top five countries with the highest per capita alcohol consumption in 2025:

1. Russia – 16.8 Liters per Capita

Russia leads the world in alcohol consumption, with an average of 16.8 liters of pure alcohol consumed per person annually. This high rate is deeply rooted in cultural traditions, where vodka and other spirits play a central role in social and ceremonial occasions.

Despite government efforts to curb excessive drinking through regulations and public health campaigns, alcohol remains a significant part of Russian life.

2. Greece – 14.4 Liters per Capita

Greece ranks second, with an average consumption of 14.4 liters per person. The country's rich history of wine production and the cultural importance of alcoholic beverages in social gatherings contribute to this high consumption rate.

Traditional drinks like ouzo and tsipouro are common in Greek hospitality and celebrations.

3. Lesotho – 12.9 Liters per Capita

Lesotho, a small landlocked country in Southern Africa, has an average alcohol consumption of 12.9 liters per person. Homemade brews and traditional alcoholic beverages are prevalent, often consumed during community events and ceremonies.

Limited regulation and economic factors contribute to the widespread availability and consumption of alcohol.

4. Madagascar – 12.1 Liters per Capita

Madagascar's average alcohol consumption stands at 12.1 liters per person. The island nation has a strong tradition of producing and consuming locally made alcoholic drinks, such as toaka gasy, a homemade rum. These beverages are integral to social life and cultural practices across the country.

5. Djibouti – 12.0 Liters per Capita

Djibouti rounds out the top five with an average consumption of 12.0 liters per person.