Office Politics: Navigating corporate Nigeria with your sanity intact

Working in Corporate Nigeria is like being in a reality TV show - only with less camera time and more passive-aggressive emails.

From backhanded compliments to “urgent” last-minute meetings, office politics is the unspoken game every employee has to play.

But how do you survive it with your dignity, job, and mental health intact? Let's walk you through it. Here's a detailed guide to help you navigate

1. Understand the Game Before You Enter the Arena

ALSO READ: 10 workplace laws and rights every Nigerian employer and employee should know

In Nigeria, office politics isn’t optional - so, you've got to invest in learning it. Whether you’re in a bank in Victoria Island or a tech startup in Yaba, alliances, hierarchy, and perception matter. Take the time to learn information relating to:

Who is close to the MD?

Who’s the office gossip plug?

Who secretly controls the flow of information?

You don’t have to play dirty, but knowing and keeping who's playing in your corner will help you navigate.

2. Keep Your Ears Open, But Your Mouth Shut

Gist is sweet, but don’t be that person who’s always “just hearing” but somehow ends up in HR meetings.

Listen more than you speak. Observe people’s behavior. Understand office dynamics. But don’t be too eager to spill your opinion. You'll surely have a lot on your mind, but saying them may land you in more trouble than you think.

3. Avoid Clique Culture, But Don't Be a Ghost

Office cliques are tempting, especially if you’re new. But joining one group too quickly can limit how others see you.

On the flip side, being a complete loner doesn’t help either. Build relationships across departments. Be friendly, but neutral. Being friendly makes you neutral and likable. But still learn to be neutral, in a good way.

4. Stay Clean - Even When They Play Dirty

Office sabotage is real: people taking credit for your work, spreading false rumors, or setting you up for failure. So what's your best defense for all of these ? Receipts. Always document your work. Keeping a detailed record of conversations and achievements helps you come prepared with facts, not feelings, when someone tries to throw you under the bus.

5. Be So Good They Can't Ignore You

Sometimes the best way to win the political game is to let results speak. Deliver excellence. Make your boss’s life easier. Show leadership before getting a title.

When your name comes up in a room, your work ethic should speak louder than gossip.

6. Play the Long Game

Office politics isn’t just about surviving the week. It’s about building a sustainable reputation.

Build trust.

Maintain your integrity.

Support others without expecting instant returns.

Eventually, the office grapevine will speak for you, not against you.