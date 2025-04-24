'Next-of-Kin': Obi Cubana responds again with cryptic post

Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana has once again broken his silence with a cryptic Instagram post following a viral TikTok challenge that sparked public curiosity about his next-of-kin.

In the post shared on Tuesday, Cubana wrote: “We vibe, we bond, we cruise, they talk! Las las, all of us na next-of-kins! Ngwanu, anyi apuo!”

The message, written partly in Pidgin and Igbo, has been widely interpreted as a humorous yet pointed response to the online frenzy that erupted after his adopted son, Kido, claimed to be his next of kin in a lighthearted video.

This post comes hours after Pulse Nigeria's report revealed Cubana’s decision to unveil his actual next-of-kin, clarifying the confusion generated by the trending social media banter.

The businessman had previously shared a video showing Kido referencing the viral sound bite, which prompted both fans and bloggers to speculate about Cubana’s family structure and succession plans.

Cubana’s latest remarks appear to douse the flames, emphasising unity and loyalty over public opinion.

The phrase “all of us na next-of-kins” suggests a collective bond among his close circle, dismissing the need for outsiders’ validation.

Reactions to his post have ranged from amusement to admiration, with fans applauding his composure and sense of humour in addressing the controversy.