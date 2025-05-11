No Connections, No Wahala: Job-hunting in Nigeria the smart way

If you've searched for a job in Nigeria, then you've probably heard the above statement repeated more times than you can remember.

The truth is that jobs in Nigeria are becoming more like a lottery these days, with more and more people looking for different kinds of jobs simultaneously.

This means that you must be at your best in terms of personality and qualifications to land your dream job. But how can you set yourself apart in an overcrowded job market where many people believe their connections can grant them express access to any job they want?

Here are smart tips that you can leverage to put yourself in a good position, even when you don't know anyone.

1. Build In-Demand Skills

While it's good to graduate with the best possible grades, you must realise that employers prioritize practical skills over formal education. Thus, we've often advised young graduates to acquire competencies in areas like digital marketing, software development, data analysis, and project management.

Thankfully, platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and LinkedIn exist these days for learning useful and in-demand skills. Some of these platforms even offer certificates from recognised institutions.

2. Craft an Outstanding CV and Cover Letter

Your CV and cover letter say a lot about you before the recruitment team officially meets you. So, you'd want to impress them from the get-go. This is why you should craft an outstanding CV that highlights achievements rather than just job duties.

For instance, instead of stating "Managed sales activities," say "Delivered 30% sales growth within six months." Tailor your cover letter to the specific role, demonstrating how your skills align with the job requirements.

3. Leverage Online Job Portals and Social Media

Regularly check reputable job portals such as Jobberman, MyJobMag, and Hot Nigerian Jobs for the latest job updates. Maintain an active LinkedIn profile, join industry-related groups, and engage with content to increase visibility.

You can also add the following companies and industry leaders on platforms like Twitter and Facebook. These individuals often provide updates about available jobs and tips to succeed in interviews.

4. Engage in Internships, Volunteering, and Freelancing

Gaining practical experience through internships, volunteering, or freelancing can enhance your employability. These opportunities not only provide hands-on experience but also help build a professional network. Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr can be avenues to showcase your skills and earn income while job hunting.

5. Network Strategically

Attend networking events, career fairs, and seminars to meet professionals in your field. Prepare a concise introduction about yourself and follow up with connections made. Joining professional associations related to your industry can also provide access to exclusive job listings and mentorship opportunities.

6. Be Cautious of Job Scams