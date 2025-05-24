NNPCL shuts down Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has shut down the Port Harcourt Refining Company for one month.

According to the national oil company, the decision was taken to allow the refinery to undergo maintenance activities scheduled to run for one month.

Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, announced the development in a statement on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

“NNPC Ltd wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown.

“This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025,” Soneye said.

The NNPCL spokesman also disclosed that the corporation is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure efficiency and transparency during the exercise.

“We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.“NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria.

“Further updates will be provided regularly through our official channels, including our website, media platforms, and public statements,” he stated.

Earlier reports claimed that indigenous fuel retailers in Eleme, the community hosting the refinery, had protested against shutting down the refinery and accused some officials of sabotage.

But Soneye debunked the claims, insisting that the maintenance will ensure safe and sustainable operation of the refinery.

“Please be informed that the refinery remains fully operational. However, we are preparing to undertake a scheduled critical safety maintenance exercise aimed at ensuring the continued safe and sustainable operation.