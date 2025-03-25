NIVEA is the headline sponsor For Zikoko’s HERtitude 2025

African youth culture publication, Zikoko, is thrilled to announce NIVEA as the official headline sponsor for HERtitude 2025, its annual women-only event in Nigeria. This year’s edition, themed Retro Glam, promises to be a vibrant celebration of confidence, community, and empowerment; values that align perfectly with NIVEA’s commitment to care and connection.

As a leading personal care brand with nearly 140 years of expertise, NIVEA has always prioritised care, both physical and emotional. Through this partnership, NIVEA aims to reinforce its mission of empowering young women by fostering meaningful connections and boosting confidence from the inside out.

Speaking on the partnership, Fiyin Toyo, Central, East & West Africa Marketing Director at Beiersdorf Nivea Consumer Products Limited, expressed excitement about this collaboration:

“We’re thrilled to partner with HERtitude to celebrate and empower young women. This is more than a sponsorship—it’s a commitment to confidence, connection, and care.”

Since 2022, HERtitude has brought young women together for an immersive experience filled with entertainment, inspiring conversations, networking, and self-expression. With NIVEA as a partner, this year’s event will take things to the next level, ensuring the Hot Babes leave feeling seen, heard and celebrated.

Oluwadamilola Olatunji, Managing Editor at Zikoko, shared her excitement for this partnership:

HERtitude has always been about creating a space where women can be their truest, boldest, and most confident selves. Having NIVEA as our headline sponsor is a perfect match because the brand is all about care, both inside and out. Together, we’re making sure every woman at HERtitude 2025 feels empowered, celebrated, and, of course, stunningly confident.

HERtitude 2025 will feature a fashion show, music performances, games, and an exciting mix of vendors offering everything from food and fashion to beauty and wellness products. Attendees can also participate in fun activities like candle-making, sip and paint, massages, tattoos, piercings, and more. Plus, women will get the chance to showcase their talent on the HERtitude stage.

With an expected crowd of women from tech, beauty, fashion, leadership, and more, this is the space to network, have fun, and just be yourself. As a brand dedicated to empowering women, NIVEA has always been at the forefront of supporting initiatives that drive meaningful change, promote inclusivity, and uplift the voices of young women.

We are skincare. For nearly 140 years, we have cared for people from the outside in. Care represents both the physical nurture of skincare and the emotional care of empathy. Our goal is to help people feel good in their skin, giving them the confidence to reach out and build meaningful connections—an essential human need. Sponsoring HERtitude is a key pillar in driving meaningful connections, enabling young women to feel confident and equipped to take on leadership roles in every aspect of society, says Fiyin Toyo.

