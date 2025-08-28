8 Nigerian universities producing the highest number of tech founders

Across the country, a handful of institutions stand out for producing graduates who consistently go on to launch and scale tech companies. Their impact is visible in startup funding reports, alumni networks, and the growing presence of Nigerian founders on global stages.

These schools combine academic training with exposure to vibrant student communities, competitions, and informal mentorship that push ambitious ideas forward.

Below are 8 universities that have become strong breeding grounds for Nigerian tech founders.

1. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

OAU

OAU combines academic depth with energetic student clubs and informal founder networks. Computer science and engineering programmes produce technically capable graduates, while entrepreneurship societies, tech meetups, and alumni who mentor younger students turn campus projects into teams able to launch fintech, marketplace, and agritech ventures.

2. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Unilag’s location in Lagos gives students front-row access to the city’s tech and creative economy. Beyond geography, Unilag hosts hackathons, student-led incubators, and frequent industry talks that expose students to real problems, internships, and potential cofounders, all of which speed the transition from student project to startup.

3. Covenant University

Covenant has prioritised ICT labs, incubation support, and structured entrepreneurship curricula. On-campus accelerators, pitching events, and partnerships with local hubs encourage students to prototype products while still studying, creating a steady stream of early-stage ventures and founders who already understand business basics.

4. University of Ibadan (UI)

UI’s multidisciplinary strength and research capacity feed diverse startup ideas in healthtech, education, and media. Strong departmental networks and alumni who occupy roles in industry help founders validate concepts, source collaborators, and pilot solutions with institutional partners or local organisations.

5. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Unilorin graduates show up in the ecosystem as problem solvers with solid technical grounding. Applied learning, project-based coursework, and local hub activity help students develop the engineering and product skills that seed technical founding teams and early product iterations.

6. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

LAUTECH Gate

Lautech’s focus on engineering and applied sciences produces hands-on graduates who excel at hardware, embedded systems, and core engineering work. That practical orientation makes Lautech a reliable source of technical cofounders and the first-builders who turn prototypes into functioning products.

7. Babcock University

Babcock University

Private universities such as Babcock often benefit from smaller cohorts, closer mentorship, and targeted entrepreneurship initiatives. That environment lets students test ideas, form focused founding teams, and access alumni support sooner than in larger, less structured campuses.

8. Pan-Atlantic University / Lagos Business School

Pan-Atlantic’s strength lies in executive education, entrepreneurship training, and strong corporate links through the Lagos Business School. Its programmes and mentor networks help founders shape investable propositions, connect to funders and professionalise early operations, especially for founders who need go-to-market and finance skills.

Together, these universities highlight how academic environments in Nigeria are increasingly shaping the country’s tech entrepreneurship pipeline.

