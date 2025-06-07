Nigerian, John Madu becomes first African artist to exhibit at Van Gogh Museum

Nigerian contemporary painter John Madu has made history as the first African artist to exhibit at the prestigious Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Titled “Van Gogh x John Madu: Paint Your Path,” the exhibition opened on May 30 and features 10 new works by Madu. These paintings are presented alongside seven pieces by Vincent van Gogh, handpicked by Madu, who drew inspiration from the iconic Dutch artist’s life and legacy.

Blending imagery from Western art history with scenes from everyday life in West Africa, Madu’s work explores the intersection of global and local cultures. In a statement, he explained his approach: “I use this combination to emphasize universal human experiences, while also revealing the unique cultural narratives that co-exist in our globalized world.”

Each of Madu’s paintings reimagines the themes and compositions of Van Gogh’s originals through a West African lens. In one standout piece, No Food for Lazy Man II (2025), he depicts a man hurling a chair at the building featured in Van Gogh’s Exterior of a Restaurant in Asnières (1887), turning the scene into a commentary drawn from personal and cultural memory.

“Revisiting Van Gogh’s works and reinterpreting his visuals in a West African context allows me to create a bridge between local narratives and a global audience,” said Madu. He also expressed a deep personal connection to Van Gogh: “More than any artist I have paid homage to, I see Van Gogh’s works as a marker for artistic individualism.”

A self-taught artist, Madu has previously shown his work at top galleries including AFRIKARIS (Paris), Unit (London), CFHILL (Stockholm), and Zidoun-Bossuyt (Luxembourg).