Burna Boy extends record as the most certified Nigerian artist in France

Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy has added another SNEP certification to his collection.

The hitmaker secured another SNEP Platinum certification thanks to his appearance on Coldplay's 'We Pray'.



The song featuring Burna Boy, Little Simz, and Elyanna & Tini was released in 2024 as one of the lead singles from Coldplay's album 'Moon Music'.

This becomes his 10th song to reach this milestone after his hit single 'City Boy' was recently certified platinum in France.

It also extends his record as the most certified Nigerian artist in France in what is a testament to his status as a global star.

The song released as one of the singles off his 7th album 'I Told Them' has enjoyed commercial success, especially in France, where his music where he recently made history by selling out the 80K capacity Stade De France.

The hitmaker made history in 2024 by becoming the first artist to cover Billboard France Magazine in what further captures his popularity in the European country.

Burna Boy's certifications in France include the diamond record 'Last Last' and 'On The Low'.

He has received platinum plaques for 'Gbona', 'YE', and 'City Boy'. His singles 'Alone', 'For My Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran, and 'Anybody' have all earned Gold certifications.

He has also earned a new platinum SNEP certification courtesy of 'Donne-Moi L’accord,' a collaboration with French hitmaker Dadju.

The 10-time Grammy nominee is gearing up for a busy 2025, where he's expected to release his eighth album, 'No Sign of Weakness'.

Ahead of the album, Burna Boy has released 5 singles, with the latest being the Brazilian funk fusion 'Tatata' featuring American superstar rapper Travis Scott.