3 Nigerian billionaires who started with nothing

Success stories can be very inspiring, especially when they come from people who started from nothing. In Nigeria today, there are many billionaires living large, owning houses abroad, private jets, big businesses, and getting invited to high-class events. But not all of them were born with a silver spoon in their mouth.

Some of them came from poor homes and had to hustle very hard to get to where they are now. These stories prove that success is not always about being lucky or coming from a rich family. Sometimes, it’s about hard work, staying focused, and never giving up even when life gets tough.

Many of these billionaires faced real challenges, including hunger, lack of school fees, and sleeping in poor neighbourhoods. Yet, they rose above it all and became people everyone now respects and admires.

1. Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana)

Obi Cubana, now known for luxury parties and the Cubana Group empire, was not always rich. He grew up in a humble home in Oba, Anambra State. His parents were not wealthy, and life was not easy. But he focused on education, studying Political Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

"I went to school, I didn’t do the traditional apprenticeship but I spent my holidays with my uncles who were in trade,” he said during an interview in 2024. "I disciplined myself to wake up with the apprentice, go to the market, help in doing what they do and learn pricing."

After school, he started small. He didn’t become a billionaire overnight. He opened a small nightclub called Ibiza Club in Abuja in 2006.

“When I started my own business, I was living in a boy’s quarters, actually I was sharing with my friends," he continued. “But when I felt I could afford it, I moved to a 3-bedroom flat. I got married and had my first two kids there."

That small business grew over time and later became the Cubana Group, a popular brand that runs hotels, lounges, and clubs across Nigeria.

2. E-Money (Emeka Okonkwo)

Emeka Okonkwo, also known as E-Money, is the younger brother of singer Kcee and the CEO of Five Star Group. Today, he is known for his luxurious lifestyle, big cars, expensive clothes, and large mansions. But life was not always sweet for him.

E-Money once shared that he used to be very poor and even struggled to pay rent. There was a time he couldn’t afford to buy fuel for his generator. His breakthrough came after he got a big contract and decided to invest his money wisely in oil and gas, shipping, and entertainment.

3. Cosmas Maduka (Coscharis Motors)

Dr. Cosmas Maduka is one of the most inspiring rags-to-riches stories in Nigeria. He lost his father at a young age and had to start working as a boy just to survive. He was a mechanic apprentice at only 7 years old and dropped out of school.

Despite the hardship, Cosmas never gave up. He started his own business with just ₦200 and slowly built it into Coscharis Motors, one of the biggest car dealerships in Nigeria. Today, Coscharis represents top car brands like BMW and Ford.

His story teaches us that education is great, but it’s not the only path to success. Skills, determination, and a good attitude can also take you far.