Sickle Cell Cure: See the country where treatment is free

Around 2% to 3% of the Nigerian population has sickle cell disease (SCD), while about 25% of Nigerians carry the sickle cell trait, making it a major public health concern.

What is Sickle Cell Disease?

SCD is a genetic blood disorder that affects red blood cells, causing them to take on a sickle or crescent shape. Unlike normal round red blood cells that flow smoothly through blood vessels, sickled cells can stick together and block blood flow, leading to severe pain (sickle cell crisis), anaemia, organ damage, and other life-threatening complications.

Despite its high prevalence, many Nigerians struggle to access quality care, as healthcare facilities often lack specialized treatment and standard-of-care practices for SCD management.

Sickle Cell Cure: Bone Marrow Transplant

For years, sickle cell disease was considered a lifelong condition, but recent advances in medicine have introduced a potential cure which is bone marrow transplants. This procedure involves taking healthy bone marrow from a donor and transplanting it into the recipient, allowing the body to produce normal red blood cells instead of sickled ones.

However, the cost of this treatment remains a major barrier for many in Nigeria. A bone marrow transplant costs approximately $2 million (₦3 billion), making it unaffordable for most families.

However, in the United Kingdom, this treatment has been made free, giving patients access to a cure without financial hardship. This highlights the urgent need for better healthcare policies and affordable treatment options for SCD patients in Nigeria, especially as the country holds the highest sickle cell burden globally.

150,000 to 200,000 babies are born with this condition annually and studies estimate that between 50% to 80% of these children die before reaching the age of five. Furthermore, the financial burden of managing SCD in Nigeria is substantial.

Monthly treatment costs can reach up to ₦1,000,000, placing immense strain on affected families. Additionally, the chronic nature of SCD leads to ongoing medical expenses, further exacerbating the economic challenges faced by patients and their caregivers.

This raises the question: Can Nigeria also make this treatment free or at least subsidized? Addressing sickle cell disease requires urgent action, starting with improving access to comprehensive care and advocating for affordable or free bone marrow transplants, just like in the UK.