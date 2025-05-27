Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are private, non-profit entities that operate independently of government influence. Many of these organisations offer scholarships to support students' education, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. These scholarships can cover tuition fees, books, accommodation, and sometimes even provide stipends. Now, I know what you're thinking: "How do I get one of these scholarships?" That's why we've done the research for you.

We found 5 great NGO scholarships in Nigeria, and we'll give you the full details, including who can apply, what you need, and how to increase your chances.

Top NGO scholarships in Nigeria (2025)

Before we dive deep, here's a quick list of NGO scholarships you can explore: MTN Foundation Scholarship Jim Ovia Foundation Scholarship David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship Allex Otti Foundation Scholarship Rochas Okorocha Foundation Scholarship Now, let's break them down one by one. 1. MTN Foundation Scholarship

The MTN Foundation Scholarship is a well-known program that helps Nigerian students in their second and third years of study at public tertiary institutions. It provides financial support to ease the burden of school fees and other academic expenses. The scholarship aims to encourage academic excellence and empower students to achieve their educational goals. It’s a great opportunity for hardworking students who need assistance to continue their studies. Eligibility: Must be a Nigerian citizen.

Currently enrolled in a public university or polytechnic.

Minimum CGPA of 3.5.

Open to students in their 2nd or 3rd year of study. Benefits: ₦200,000 annually for tuition and other academic-related expenses. Application: Visit the MTN Foundation website for application.

2. Jim Ovia Scholars Program

The Jim Ovia Scholars Program is a scholarship created by the Jim Ovia Foundation to help bright Nigerian students. It supports both undergraduate and postgraduate studies, covering tuition and other school costs. The goal is to help talented students succeed in their education and build a better future for Nigeria. Eligibility: Must be a Nigerian citizen.

Enrolled in a full-time degree course at a Nigerian university.

Demonstrated academic excellence. Benefits: Covers full tuition fees and tuition fees, housing, and other expenses. Application: Check the Jim Ovia Foundation website for application guidelines.

3. David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship

The David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship is a prestigious award aimed at empowering high-achieving African students, including Nigerians, by providing full financial support for their undergraduate education. This scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, and other academic expenses at two of Nigeria’s leading private universities, Covenant University and Landmark University. Both are known for their excellence in education and strong moral values. Eligibility: Must be between 18 and 25 years old.

Must have a record of excellent performance in secondary school.

Proficient in English.

Must be citizens or permanent residents of an African country. Benefits: Covers tuition, accommodation, books, and other academic expenses. Application: Visit the Scholarship website for more information.

4. Allex Otti Foundation Scholarship

Alex Otti Foundation Scholarship focuses on nurturing future leaders in Abia State by providing financial support to students in Nigerian tertiary institutions. This scholarship helps cover educational expenses, empowering recipients to pursue their academic goals without financial constraints. Eligibility: Must be a student at a government-owned university in Nigeria.

Currently in the 200 level.

Minimum CGPA of 3.5 Benefits: Financial support to cover educational expenses. Application: Visit the Allex Otti Foundation website for application details.

5. Rochas Okorocha Foundation Scholarship

The Rochas Okorocha Foundation Scholarship is an educational initiative aimed at supporting Nigerian students by offering financial assistance for their studies. The program selects five students from each of Nigeria’s 36 states, ensuring broad geographic representation and equal opportunities across the country. Eligibility: Nigerian students who have scored at least 250 in the UTME.

Students already admitted to other universities need to request a transfer to Eastern Palm University to qualify. Benefits: Full tuition coverage.

Accommodation and feeding allowances. Application: Visit the Rochas Foundation official website for application details.

Tips for Nigerian students

If you’re hoping to get one of these scholarships: Stay updated: Most scholarships open once a year and last for just a few weeks.

Prepare your documents: This usually includes admission letters, ID cards, transcripts, certificates, and letters of recommendation.

Write a good personal statement: Some scholarships ask for essays. Take your time to write why you deserve the scholarship and what you plan to achieve with your education.

Apply for many: Don’t put all your hopes in just one scholarship. The more you apply, the higher your chances of getting selected.