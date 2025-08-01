August 1 is National Girlfriends Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the woman you love, your partner, your ride-or-die, your baby, your boo...

But in a world full of made-up holidays, does this one even matter? If I don't celebrate it, will anybody die? The truth is, no one will die, BUT if you're in a relationship, you should celebrate it, just because.

National Girlfriends Day started as a social media trend to celebrate female friendships. But over the years, it’s evolved, especially in romantic contexts, to become a day when boyfriends take time to show appreciation to their girlfriends in heartfelt, intentional ways.

You really don't have to do too much by buying flashy gifts or grand gestures (though those are nice). It’s about recognising the woman who chooses you every day, and reminding her that you don’t take that love for granted.

Let’s face it, if your relationship is over 3 months, chances are, the honeymoon phase has faded, so love gestures and appreciation can start to slip through the cracks. You assume she knows how much you love her, and you get caught up in work, routines, and everything in between. So, let's look at National Girlfriends Day as a reset button, an opportunity to:

Show intentional love outside of birthdays or anniversaries

Break from the routine and romanticise your relationship again

Let her know she’s still your priority

Prove that appreciation isn’t just for special occasions

7 Small, Meaningful Ways to Celebrate National Girlfriends Day

You don’t need to book a 5-star dinner or buy diamond earrings, not that you have the money anyway, as per Tinubu's economy, but you can still make her feel loved by these small actions.

1. Send a Thoughtful Text

Before the day ends, just send her a genuine message . Something simple like: “Happy National Girlfriends Day. I don’t say this enough, but I’m lucky to have you.”

2. Write Her a Short Love Note

You don’t have to be poetic, just honest. Leave it on her pillow, in her bag, or send it digitally if you're apart.

3. Plan a Cozy Night In

The celebration leads to a weekend so you can order her favourite takeout, light some candles, and both of you can binge-watch any show she wants to watch.

4. Make a “Reasons I Love You” List

Write down 5–10 real reasons you love her: from the way she laughs to how she supports your dreams. This option costs absolutely nothing, but it would be unforgettable.

5. Gift Her a Small Surprise

It could be her favourite snack, or something as small as a lip gloss. It could also be anything that she had casually mentioned that she wanted in the past. This is to show her that you listen.

6. Take Her on a Memory Trip

If you have the time, you can recreate your first date, revisit the spot where you asked her out, or just scroll through old photos together. Nostalgia strengthens love.

7. Say It With Words

Look her in the eye and tell her how much you appreciate her. Not just “I love you,” but why you do and then seal it with a kiss.