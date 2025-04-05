Meet the world’s most expensive rats

People buy rats? Expensive ones at that? No freaking way.

When you think of rats, your first thought is definitely not “luxury” or “exclusivity.” You might picture those dirty, sneaky, nibbling creatures darting around the corner when you open your kitchen cupboard.

You don’t see expensive price tags hovering above those rats. Definitely not. So, it may come as a surprise to you that actual ‘high-maintenance’ rats exist, and people are willing to pay top dollar for one of them.

1. Zucker rat – $500

$500? That’s a whopping ₦800,00! Why do they cost so much?

Well, Zucker rats are specially bred for medical research, primarily to study obesity and hypertension. They play a pretty important role in science and research. What makes them so special? These oversized rats can weigh up to 1 kilogram - more than twice the size of a typical rat.

Their unusual size and weight make them a unique and expensive breed, particularly valuable for scientific research.

This combination of rare genetic traits and their importance to medical science explains their premium price tag. Essentially, you're not just paying for a rat - you're investing in a highly specialised research model that could help unlock medical breakthroughs.

2. Sprague Dawley rat – $222

Sprague Dawley rats are commonly used in scientific research, particularly in medical fields. This breed is an out-bred multipurpose albino rat, known for its calm temperament and ease of handling.

Sprague Dawley rats can weigh up to 520 grams and live for about 3.5 years. Their friendly nature and reliability in experiments make them a valuable resource for laboratories.

3. American blue – $150

American Blue rats are known for their striking blue-gray coat color, which makes them stand out among other rat breeds. This unique colour variation is part of the "fancy" rat group, prized for their beauty and temperament.

They are calm, friendly, and easy to care for, making them a popular choice for pet owners who want a rat with a bit more personality and flair.

At $150, you’re not just buying a rat—you’re investing in a tiny, blue-tinted companion that’s equal parts adorable and Instagram-worthy. Who said rodents can’t be luxurious?

4. Albino lab rat – $100

Albino lab rats are one of the most iconic models used in scientific research. With their white fur and red eyes, they have become a standard in biology and medicine.

These rats are prized for their role in drug testing, toxicology studies, and other scientific fields. While they may not be popular pets due to their specific purpose, they are essential in the research world.

5. Hooded Fancy rat – $100

Hooded Fancy rats are another popular pet variety, known for their distinctive fur patterns. Their name comes from their "hooded" appearance, where the colouration on their fur resembles a hood covering their head and shoulders.

These rats are affectionate, easy to train, and make great companions for people who love rodents with a bit of personality. So, what do we take away from all this? Well, the world of rats is a lot more interesting than we first imagined.