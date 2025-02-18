10 travel hacks airlines don’t want you to know

Many airlines often have tricks to make you spend more money. But what if you knew some secrets that could save you money, make your journey more comfortable, and even get you better service? Many travellers don’t realise that airlines have their own ways of keeping passengers in the dark about deals, upgrades, and extra perks. But don’t worry! We’ve got you covered. We’ll reveal 10 travel hacks that airlines don’t want you to know. These tips will help you get the best seats, pay less for flights, and enjoy a smooth trip without breaking the bank. 1. Book flights in incognito mode

Did you know that airlines track your searches? If you keep checking the same flight, the price might increase because the website knows you’re interested. To avoid this, always search for flights in incognito mode or private browsing mode on your browser. This way, the airline won’t see your repeated searches, and you’ll get the best price. 2. Tuesdays and Wednesdays have the cheapest flights Flights are usually cheaper when booked in the middle of the week, especially Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Most people book flights on weekends, so prices go up. If you want a good deal, plan your trip around midweek bookings and flights. 3. Use a VPN for better ticket prices

Flight prices change based on your location. If you’re searching from Nigeria, the price may be higher compared to someone searching from another country. Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your location to a country where ticket prices are cheaper. This simple trick can help you save money. 4. Check alternative airports Sometimes flying from or to a smaller airport near your destination can be cheaper than major airports. For example, instead of flying directly to London Heathrow, check flights to Gatwick or Luton and take a cheaper train or bus. This can save you a lot of money. 5. Pack light to avoid baggage fees

Many airlines charge extra for checked bags, and some even have fees for carry-on bags. To avoid these costs, pack light and try to fit everything in a small carry-on. Also, wear your heaviest clothes (like jackets and boots) on the flight to free up space in your bag. 6. Check for free upgrades at the gate If your flight is not full, you might get a free upgrade just by asking at the gate. Be polite, dress neatly, and ask the flight attendants if there are any empty seats in business or first class. Sometimes, they might upgrade you at no cost. 7. Bring your own snacks and empty water bottle

Airports and airlines charge high prices for food and drinks. To save money, bring your own snacks and carry an empty water bottle. Most airports have water fountains where you can fill up your bottle for free.

8. Use flight compensation if your flight is delayed

If your flight is delayed or cancelled, you might be entitled to compensation. In many cases, airlines are supposed to refund your ticket or offer you free meals and accommodation. Always ask about your rights before accepting any offer from the airline. 9. Get refunds on price drops Did you know that if you book a flight and the price drops later, you might be able to get a refund for the difference? Some airlines offer this, but they won’t tell you unless you ask. Track your ticket price and reach out to the airline if it drops. 10. Use airline credit cards for free flights Some credit cards give free air miles or discounts on flights. If you travel often, getting an airline credit card can help you save money on future flights, upgrades, and even hotel stays. Travelling doesn’t have to be expensive or stressful. By using these travel hacks, you can save money, travel more comfortably, and even enjoy extra perks.