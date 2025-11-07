Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife ON Plus Launches Globally

On 6 November, the EbonyLife Group launches EbonyLife ON Plus, a groundbreaking global digital platform that reimagines how the world experiences African creativity. Available via the App Store and Google Play, the platform blends entertainment, learning, fashion, and live experiences to create what founder Mo Abudu calls “a complete lifestyle ecosystem.”

“EbonyLife ON Plus puts African stories back in African hands,” says Abudu. “We pride ourselves on being more than a streaming platform. This is a space that celebrates every dimension of African creativity, from the stories we tell to the way we live, learn and connect. That said, we also have an incredible lineup of content that will keep our members entertained every month.”

Built around five experience pillars — Watch It, Learn It, Shop It, Win It and Live It — EbonyLife ON Plus goes beyond conventional streaming. Members can watch original films and series, take part in curated masterclasses, shop African fashion and art, enjoy exclusive rewards, and participate in real-life events, all within one digital destination.

A bold launch lineup

Topping the content lineup is Dust to Dreams, directed by Idris Elba, a soulful story of love, legacy and redemption set in the heart of Lagos. The companion documentary, Dust to Dreams: Behind the Scenes, directed by Isioma Osaje, provides an intimate look at the creative process behind the film.

EbonyLife ON Plus also features a mix of original films, podcasts and signature programmes that celebrate excellence, creativity and purpose.

Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi, both written and directed by Mo Abudu, explore complex themes of identity, mental health and the realities behind personal success. Baby Farm, a gripping thriller, streams on the platform for audiences outside the continent and exposes the dark realities of human trafficking in Lagos.

Ajosepo, directed by the talented Kayode Kasum, is a fresh Nollywood family drama that premiered in cinemas last year and is now available exclusively on EbonyLife ON Plus.

Black, Brilliant & Bold celebrates extraordinary Black women who rise, lead and inspire, including Angélique Kidjo, Ayra Starr, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, President Sahle-Work Zewde, Mayor Karen Bass and Mellody Hobson.

Moments with Mo returns in podcast form with inspiring conversations featuring Africa’s most dynamic voices. Mo & Ted, hosted by Mo Abudu and her daughter Temidayo Makanjuola, offers honest and insightful intergenerational dialogue. What Women Really Think, anchored by Mo Abudu, delves into the issues women think about but are often too afraid or conditioned to voice, exploring topics such as love, desire, power, career and identity.

The Mo Abudu Masterclass Series launches with Purpose, Passion and Vision, a monthly session guiding members to align goals with meaning and impact.

Beyond streaming

EbonyLife ON Plus represents the next chapter in Africa’s creative evolution. Under Mo Abudu’s leadership, the platform has grown into a complete lifestyle ecosystem that goes far beyond streaming content. Members enjoy e-commerce, allowing them to shop curated African fashion and art, as well as masterclasses and e-learning books to support personal and professional development.

Members also gain access to ELEV8, an AI-driven tool offering more than 5,000 videos to learn skills, explore culture, and discover new opportunities. Nigerian members enjoy a heavily discounted HMO plan, while some members benefit from a rewards scheme redeemable at over 700 UK retail outlets. The platform is designed to entertain, educate, empower, and reward, creating a space where African creativity fuels lifestyle, learning and economic opportunities.

EbonyLife ON Plus encourages annual membership at a discounted rate, offering full access to all the platform’s features and benefits.

“EbonyLife ON Plus is a global destination for African excellence,” Abudu says. “It is a platform designed to inspire, empower and connect while ensuring that the economic and cultural benefits of storytelling remain on the continent.”

EbonyLife ON Plus is now available for download on iOS and Google Play.