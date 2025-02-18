Meet the 550-year-old tree in India that's the size of 4 football fields

When you think about trees, the first thought is usually a tall plant with branches. Ever wondered if there are any that are as large as football fields?

Well, in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, India, you can find one.

Known as Thimmamma Marrimanu, this remarkable banyan tree has spread its roots and branches for over 550 years, covering an area as large as four football fields. This tree is actually so vast and ancient that it feels more like a small forest than a single organism.

According to local legend, the history of this tree began centuries ago when a woman named Thimmamma lost her husband and, following the tradition of sati, chose to end her life by throwing herself onto his funeral pyre.

As the flames died down, something unexpected happened. From the ashes of that tragic moment, a tiny banyan sapling emerged. Over the years, it grew and spread, its branches sending down roots that became new trunks, forming a living monument to devotion and resilience.

Today, a small temple dedicated to Thimmamma sits beneath the massive tree, and couples struggling to conceive visit, believing that her spirit blesses them with children.

Despite its mythical origins, the tree itself is a marvel of nature. Unlike most trees that grow tall and straight, the banyan expands outward, its branches stretching in all directions. As they grow heavier, they send down aerial roots that touch the ground and harden into new trunks.

With time, these trunks become almost indistinguishable from the original, creating the illusion of an entire grove rather than a single tree.

Guinness World Records recognised Thimmamma Marrimanu as the largest tree in the world in terms of canopy spread, but records alone don’t capture the awe it inspires.

Standing beneath its twisting branches, with sunlight filtering through the thick green leaves, one can hear the rustling of birds and the distant hum of insects that have made this tree their home.

Thimmamma Marrimanu is actually more than just an ancient tree; it is seen as a thriving, breathing ecosystem that has survived countless storms, changes in climate, and the passage of time.

For generations, people have gathered under its shade for festivals, prayers, and quiet reflection.