Martell spotlights the women shaping culture at Afrobeats Live event

Building on the success of its launch earlier this year , Martell’s Afrobeats Live returned to Paris for its second edition with a bold celebration of the women defining the genre’s sound, style, and future.

Launched in June 2025, Afrobeats Live is Martell’s global cultural platform dedicated to bringing together the people who are shaping the music and culture of Afrobeats.

This second edition, themed “Women Shaping the Culture”, placed women at the heart of the conversation, spotlighting the executives, managers, creatives, and storytellers whose leadership powers the genre’s continued rise.

The evening featured two dynamic panel discussions, moderated by respected music executive and Martell Cultural Ambassador , Sheniece Charway.

The first panel , Behind the Music: Crafting the Sound, Shaping the Scene , explored how managers, A&Rs, and executives are building the business of Afrobeats, from developing global career strategies for artists to creating sustainable infrastructure and forging cross-continental collaborations.

The second panel , Beyond the beat - shaping sound and culture, examined how creative directors, media and storytellers are shaping Afrobeats’ visual language, setting global trends, and redefining how the culture is seen on the world stage.

The panellists , Thulani Keupilwe (Talent Manager, Lawk Communications), Rima Tahini (Senior Vice President, (A&R) and Creatives at Mavin Global), Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna (Talent Manager & Entertainment PR Specialist), Abi Babalola (Tour Director, Hera Touring) and Temi Adeniji (Managing Director, Warner Music Africa) shared bold insights on industry innovation, the importance of collaboration, and the responsibility of cultural custodianship as Afrobeats continues to dominate global charts.

The conversations were charged with energy, with panelists offering candid advice for the next generation of creatives while challenging the industry to build a stronger, more inclusive future.

The evening also featured a fireside chat with Ronami Ogulu , COO of Spaceship Collective, in conversation with media personality Zeze Millz . The discussion explored the architecture of building a truly global artist brand and the business of cultural export.

“Rachel Martell’s legacy was built on audacity, resilience, and authenticity, values that continue to inspire us today,” said Sébastien Borda, Global Marketing Director at Martell.

“Today we honour that spirit by celebrating the women whose vision and influence are advancing African creativity on the global stage. Their contributions have always been vital to music and culture, and this edition of Afrobeats Live shines a well-deserved spotlight on their impact.”

Following the discussions, industry leaders, tastemakers, and media connected at an intimate networking mixer, continuing the dialogue in a setting designed to inspire collaboration and partnership.

“Afrobeats Live was created to bring together the people building this genre and to give them the space to share ideas that move culture forward. This edition was dedicated to the women who are leading that progress - in studios, on stages, and in boardrooms around the world. Martell is proud to celebrate their creativity, ambition, unwavering resilience and their vision for the future of Afrobeats,” said Lanre Odutola, Cultural Partnerships & Influence Marketing Manager at Martell.

The second edition of Afrobeats Live reaffirmed Martell’s commitment to creating meaningful spaces that celebrate the architects of culture and inspire the next generation. Through Afrobeats Live, Martell champions the voices shaping the next chapter of Afrobeats across Africa, the U.S., and the global diaspora.

About Maison Martell

The oldest of the great cognac houses, founded by Jean Martell in 1715, Maison Martell is renowned throughout the world for the finesse and elegance of its cognacs, the result of a legacy of savoir-faire handed down through nine generations. Together with a passion for its craft and a profound attachment to the terroir, Maison Martell is defined by the audacity with which it has challenged convention to create new expressions of cognac, including the icon Martell Cordon Bleu in 1912. The free spirit of the House is symbolised by its historic emblem: the swift.

