Malta Guinness Lights Up Iriji Festival Abuja with Culture, Colour & Celebration

On October 18th, the heart of Abuja pulsed with the rhythm of tradition, joy, and cultural pride as the Iriji Festival, the Igbo New Yam Festival, came alive in grand style at the Old Parade Ground in Garki.

Traditionally, this celebration is held in the Southeast around August. This special Abuja edition brought the spirit of home to those in the capital city.

Malta Guinness was proud to be at the centre of it all. As a brand championing vitality and cultural connection, Malta Guinness infused the festival with an extra dose of Goodness, energy, excitement, and unforgettable moments.

From the refreshing mocktail bar to the lively Ogene performance by the ‘Fine Boys’, the guests enjoyed a beautiful blend of cultural tradition and modern-day flair.

A Celebration of Heritage and Unity

The festival commenced with an opening prayer led by Barr. Chief C.F. Nwokaocha, Ezechinyere I of Abuja, Chinyereze I of Eziudo Mbaise Palace, and Legal Adviser of the Igbo Palace Abuja, who also doubled as the event's chair.

His opening remarks welcomed all attendees, appreciated the diverse mix of Igbos and non-Igbos, and described it as proof that the Igbo are genuinely welcoming and peace-loving people. High Chief Igbo 1 Na Abuja performed the kola nut’s breaking.

The heart of the ceremony was the Iwa Ji, the symbolic breaking and tasting of the new yams by elders, which symbolises gratitude for the harvest and the beginning of abundance.

A cascade of cultural experiences followed this sacred moment. The masquerade dances, traditional games, pageantry, and parades from all five Southeastern states, each displaying its unique heritage.

Malta Guinness Moments: Where Culture, Connection and Celebration Came Alive

From the start, Malta Guinness brought its signature vitality to the festival, transforming the venue into a lively hub of fun, flavour, and cultural pride. Their activation stand was a standout, beautifully lit and welcoming.

It offered guests a place to unwind, connect, and enjoy the festivities. Traditional games like Ludo, Ayo, and snooker drew crowds into friendly competition, while the Malta Guinness photo galleria became the go-to spot for capturing memories in traditional attire.

The atmosphere radiated Goodness, a reminder that life is best enjoyed when shared with others in moments of culture and happiness.

It was a hot, sunny afternoon, and the delicious ice-cold mocktails served at the Malta Guinness stand could not have come at a better time. Guests sipped and smiled, soaking in the festive atmosphere. Each chilled cup carried the unmistakable Goodness of Malta Guinness. Complimentary gifts, such as umbrellas, were handed out, adding to the day's comfort and cheer.

The excitement did not stop there. Malta Guinness powered some of the festival's most thrilling moments, celebrating youth, talent, and vitality. The dance competition lit up the stage, with 23-year-old Precious Ifeanyi, an Economics student from UNIAbuja, dazzling the crowd with the steps and winning a ₦100,000 prize.

On the other hand, the beauty pageantry crowned Chimnazaekpere Iroegbu and Okorie Akudo Confidence as the winners, showcasing the elegance and pride of Igbo youth.

Raffle Draw Surprises

Over ten Iriji festival attendees walked away with exciting prizes during the raffle draw segment. Amina Kabiru won a bag of rice, while Patience Abel took home a generous portion of beans, and Juliet Nzeh had doubled her luck by receiving an umbrella and a bottle of groundnut oil.

Ify God also walked away with a pack of drinks and an umbrella, while Chikanso Ohaneze proudly received a yam tuber, a symbolic nod to the festival's theme. Each prize brought smiles and excitement, reinforcing the spirit of generosity and celebration that defined the day.

Voices of Appreciation: Malta Guinness Earns Cultural Cheers

Speaking during a sideline interview, Chibuzor Enyinnaya, one of the event organisers, commended Malta Guinness for their support, noting that "the ambience and vibrancy created by Malta Guinness gave the festival a truly refreshing identity. Their presence showed that the brand supports and appreciates Nigeria's cultural diversity and unity."

Another attendee, Chief Justus Nwaneri, expressed his joy and gratitude, saying, "this year's Iwaji festival was a remarkable success. We thank Malta Guinness for their immeasurable support and for standing with the Igbo community in promoting culture and togetherness."

The trio of energetic MCs—MC King, MC Uncle A.J., and Celebrity MC—brought energy and humour to the stage, keeping the crowd entertained and dancing from start to finish.

The festival convener, Chukwuemeka, is a seasoned TV producer and event planner whose passion for cultural storytelling helped shape the vision and execution of the Abuja edition. His commitment to showcasing Igbo heritage in a modern, inclusive way was evident throughout the day.

With Malta Guinness as the proud sponsor, the Iriji Festival Abuja once again reaffirmed that the spirit of cultural celebration remains alive and thriving, an embodiment of Nigeria's unity in diversity.

