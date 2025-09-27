Malta Guinness is bringing the goodness to Iri Ji Festival this weekend!

Lagos, are you ready? 👀 This Sunday, all roads lead to FHA Ground, Festac for the iconic Iri Ji Festival. And guess what? Malta Guinness is pulling up to fuel the vibes! 🎉
Known as the New Yam Festival, Iri Ji is one of the biggest cultural celebrations in Nigeria; a harvest season filled with food, music, dance, and that unbeatable community spirit. This year, Malta Guinness is stepping in to make the experience even more special with the theme: Fueling Goodness, Celebrating Culture.
From exciting cultural showcases to refreshing moments of vitality, festival-goers can look forward to Malta Guinness turning up the energy in true Nigerian style.
Speaking on the partnership, Jerry Nwankwo, Brand Manager at Malta Guinness, shared:
“Malta Guinness is proud to be part of this year’s Iri Ji Festival because it represents everything we stand for: positivity, vitality, and celebrating authentic Nigerian culture. We can’t wait to fuel goodness with everyone at Festac this weekend.”
It’s about to be a weekend of culture, connection, and pure vibes powered by Malta Guinness. So come through, bring your crew, and let’s make memories together. ✨
📍 Date: Sunday, September 28th
📍 Venue: FHA Ground, Festac
📍 Time: 2pm – 5pm
Don’t miss it!
---
