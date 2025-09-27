Malta Guinness is bringing the goodness to Iri Ji Festival this weekend!

Lagos, are you ready? 👀 This Sunday, all roads lead to FHA Ground, Festac for the iconic Iri Ji Festival. And guess what? Malta Guinness is pulling up to fuel the vibes! 🎉

Known as the New Yam Festival, Iri Ji is one of the biggest cultural celebrations in Nigeria; a harvest season filled with food, music, dance, and that unbeatable community spirit. This year, Malta Guinness is stepping in to make the experience even more special with the theme: Fueling Goodness, Celebrating Culture.

From exciting cultural showcases to refreshing moments of vitality, festival-goers can look forward to Malta Guinness turning up the energy in true Nigerian style.

Speaking on the partnership, Jerry Nwankwo, Brand Manager at Malta Guinness, shared:

“Malta Guinness is proud to be part of this year’s Iri Ji Festival because it represents everything we stand for: positivity, vitality, and celebrating authentic Nigerian culture. We can’t wait to fuel goodness with everyone at Festac this weekend.”

It’s about to be a weekend of culture, connection, and pure vibes powered by Malta Guinness. So come through, bring your crew, and let’s make memories together. ✨

📍 Date: Sunday, September 28th

📍 Venue: FHA Ground, Festac

📍 Time: 2pm – 5pm

Don’t miss it!

