We’ve all seen those dreamy homes on Pinterest and Instagram, clean, cozy, sophisticated, and expensive. And then you look around your space, and it’s like, “How do I get that vibe without emptying my account?”
Here’s the secret: looking expensive isn’t about money. It’s about smart choices. Small changes can dramatically elevate your space without requiring a big budget.
So if your home is feeling a bit bland, or you just moved into a new place and want to impress visitors without stress, here are 10 little things that can instantly make your home look rich, put-together, and yes, expensive.
1. Neutral walls are your best friend
White, cream, soft grey, beige colours instantly make a room feel bigger, calmer, and more high-end. Loud colours can feel cheap and chaotic. If repainting is an option, go for soft, timeless tones. They provide the perfect backdrop for any decor.
2. Lighting can change everything
Harsh white bulbs make a room feel like a hospital. Warm lighting, on the other hand, gives you that cosy, luxe vibe. Floor lamps, bedside table lamps, or warm LED strips under shelves can completely upgrade your home’s feel, and they’re not expensive.
3. Use mirrors to create space
A large mirror on the wall doesn’t just make your space feel brighter; it gives the illusion of more space. Place one opposite a window to reflect light, or in a hallway to open it up. Mirrors = instant sophistication.
4. Upgrade your curtains
Thin, light, or shiny curtains can make a room feel unfinished. Want that expensive feel? Get thick, flowing curtains in a solid neutral colour and hang them high, just below the ceiling. It draws the eyes up and makes your space look bigger and richer.
5. Invest in quality throw pillows
Sofas can be boring, but a few stylish, oversized throw pillows in good fabric (linen, velvet, textured cotton) can make your living room feel more designed. Mix neutral colours with one or two bold ones for balance.
6. Use trays and baskets for organisation
Luxury homes look neat. Always. The trick? Decorative trays and baskets. Use trays to arrange perfumes, remote controls, or candles on a table. Use woven baskets to store books, chargers, or clutter. Function meets finesse.
7. Hang artwork or framed photos (the right way)
Blank walls make a home feel cold. But avoid hanging posters or random decor. Go for framed art, line drawings, African textiles, or even well-shot personal photos. Make sure they’re not hung too high; eye-level is best.
8. Add a statement rug
Nothing grounds a space like a beautiful rug. Choose one that’s large enough, at least touching the front legs of your sofa, and stick to modern patterns or warm tones. It brings texture and elegance to the room instantly.
9. Add fresh (or fake) greenery
Plants breathe life into a space. A tall corner plant, some indoor flowers, or even high-quality fake ones will do the job. Just place them in clean, minimal pots and let nature add that calm, rich vibe.
10. Keep surfaces clutter-free
Even the most expensive furniture will look cheap in a messy room. Clear your surfaces. Only keep a few styled items, like a book stack, candle, or bowl, and store the rest. Clean spaces always feel richer.
Bonus tip: Smell is everything
Want your home to feel luxurious? Make it smell that way. Use diffusers, scented candles, or incense to give your space a soft, signature scent. First impressions matter, and scent is part of the experience.
If you follow even just a few of these tips, your home will instantly start to feel more elevated, pulled together, and comforting to come back to.
And the best part? You can do it gradually, on a budget.