We’ve all seen those dreamy homes on Pinterest and Instagram, clean, cozy, sophisticated, and expensive. And then you look around your space, and it’s like, “How do I get that vibe without emptying my account?”

Here’s the secret: looking expensive isn’t about money. It’s about smart choices. Small changes can dramatically elevate your space without requiring a big budget.

So if your home is feeling a bit bland, or you just moved into a new place and want to impress visitors without stress, here are 10 little things that can instantly make your home look rich, put-together, and yes, expensive.