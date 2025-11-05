Lord’s Dry Gin Lights Up Lagos Cocktail Week 2025

The 11th edition of Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW) delivered an unforgettable celebration of Nigeria’s vibrant cocktail culture, as thousands of enthusiasts gathered at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, from Oct. 23–24 for two days of mixology, music, and immersive experiences.

One of the festival’s standout attractions was the lively Cocktail Village, where one of the key brand partners, Lord’s London Dry Gin, brought unique experiences that drew crowds with high-energy entertainment, including live salsa performances, DJ sets, and interactive tasting sessions. Attendees were invited to mix their own cocktails, solve timed gin-themed puzzles, and explore digital menus via QR codes printed on their cups.

A major highlight of the event was the Bar Battle, a thrilling live competition that showcased some of Nigeria’s most talented mixologists. The contest kept the audience on edge as participants demonstrated creativity, precision, and flair behind the bar.

“This year’s Lagos Cocktail Week wasn’t just about drinks; it was about people, creativity, and culture,” said Valentine Dibia, Digital Marketing and PR Mananger at Nigeria Distilleries Limited.

Now in its 11th year, Lagos Cocktail Week continues to strengthen its reputation as a key platform for mixologists, hospitality professionals, and enthusiasts driving the growth of West Africa’s beverage and nightlife culture.

About Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW)

Founded in 2014 by Lara Rawa, Lagos Cocktail Week is Nigeria’s premier cocktail and beverage festival, designed to celebrate the country’s growing mixology scene and foster innovation across the hospitality industry.

About Lord’s London Dry Gin

Lord’s London Dry Gin, produced by Nigeria Distilleries Limited, is one of the country’s leading spirits. Known for its refined taste and timeless appeal, it reflects a fusion of craftsmanship and contemporary sophistication.