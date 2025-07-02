5 things nobody prepares you for in your late 20s

If your early 20s felt like a chaotic mix of “figuring it out,” your late 20s come with their own brand of unexpected lessons, and nobody really warns you. You're not quite old, not quite young. You’re in that awkward transition phase where things start getting real, and the growing pains start to sting. Here are 5 brutally honest things nobody prepares you for in your late 20s:

1. Friendships start fading, and not because of fights

One day you're in group chats planning birthday trips. Next thing you know, someone’s ghosted the group, another is married with a baby, and the rest are just tired. It’s not beef. Life is just happening. Careers, relocation, relationships, and burnout. And suddenly, maintaining friendships takes effort. Nobody warns you that in your late 20s, loneliness won’t always come from being alone. Sometimes it’s from watching your closest people become strangers.

2. Your career won’t look like what you imagined

Remember those big dreams at 21? That you’d be balling by 25? Maybe own property by 28? Yeah… life laughed. Some people in your age bracket are buying cars. Others are moving back home. Some are travelling the world, others are stuck in toxic 9–5s. There’s no “one way” anymore. Your career path might twist, stall, or take off, and it won’t always make sense. The pressure to have “arrived” will mess with your head. But breathe. Growth isn’t always loud.

3. Your body starts sending unexpected memos

Suddenly, your back hurts after sitting too long. That food you used to eat without stress now gives you acid reflux. You can’t even drink the way you used to, hangovers now take two business days to recover from. Your late 20s are your body’s gentle way of saying, “Hey bestie, we're ageing. Let’s start respecting ourselves.”

4. You’ll question everything, even the things you were once sure about

From religion to friendships, career paths to personal values, everything feels like it's up for review. That conviction you had at 23 might feel shaky at 28. You’ll start asking hard questions: "Is this job really for me?" "Do I actually want marriage?" "Am I even happy?" And guess what? That questioning is necessary. Your late 20s are less about having answers and more about unlearning, learning and re-aligning. 5. You’ll grieve your younger self while still becoming your next version

This is the toughest pill: realising you’re outgrowing parts of yourself. Maybe you don’t enjoy clubbing anymore. Maybe you’ve become more selective with friends. Maybe you crave peace more than vibes. You’ll miss the spontaneity of 22. But you’ll also start loving the stability and wisdom of 28. It’s weird. It’s bittersweet. But it’s real.